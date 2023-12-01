“Family Over Everything!”: LeBron James Announces Priority Between Bronny James’ USC Debut and Lakers Games

Credits: Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the year. During a practice session at the University of Southern California training facility, the eldest child of LeBron James suddenly collapsed. Merely five months after the horrific incident occurred, Bronny is all set to make his college debut for the Trojans.

Earlier today, Shams Charania broke the news, stating that Bronny James received the clearance to make a full return to basketball. Already being seen practicing with his teammates, according to Charania, the 19-year-old will soon be making his debut.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder contest, LeBron James spoke about his son’s highly-anticipated debut. After suffering a tough loss against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co., Bron disclosed that he would miss a Lakers game in order to catch his son’s debut college basketball game.

“It’ll be exciting. Looking forward to his first game, whenever he’s clear, whenever he’s ready to have his first game. Already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we playing then Imma have to catch them (Lakers) the next game… Family over everything,” James revealed.

Soon later, the King even shared a post on his Instagram story. The four-time MVP reiterated himself, stating that he’d miss his own game to watch his elder son’s debut.

“And if you think differently we know where your priorities lie! FOE”

When could LeBron James possibly have to miss his game to watch Bronny James?

28th December, 30th December, 3rd January, 13th January, and 17th January; these are the five dates on which the Lakers as well as the Trojans, play. The Los Angeles Lakers are facing the Hornets, the Wolves, the Heat, the Jazz, and the Mavericks on those dates, respectively. Of course, being 11-9 early in the season, the Purple & Gold would hate playing without the presence of their leader.

However, we know for a fact that his teammates, staff, and Lakers Nation wouldn’t mind missing out on a game for Bronny after everything that his son has been through.

So far, the Trojans are a pretty solid team with an impressive 5-2 record. Early in the campaign, Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis have been extremely productive, averaging a combined total of 40+ points per game.

Goes without saying that the team will only improve once Bronny makes his return to the lineup. Standing at 6ft 4”, James’ two-way capabilities will help the team tremendously. It’ll be interesting to see just how soon the teenager can find his rhythm when taking on the hardwood.