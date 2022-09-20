NBA Insider Brian Windhorst ‘exposes’ LA Lakers post recent signings Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst boldly claims that the Lakers management is aware of their current roster not working.

Despite not even making the play-in tournament, the LA Lakers have managed to dominate the headlines year-round. Surrounded by controversies and injuries, the purple and gold are looking to resurrect themselves in the upcoming season.

While Russell Westbrook’s role on the team continues to be a talking point, the Lakers made quite the changes during the off-season, including acquiring the likes of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder. Though reports suggested a Kyrie Irving trade on the cards, the deal seems far from done.

Unfortunately, despite all the strategic decisions, the bigger picture of the Lakers lacking shooting remains unsolved. Even though LeBron James refuses to age, he no more can carry a team on his shoulders to the Finals amid Anthony Davis’ durability continuing to be a matter of concern.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, senior writer Brian Windhorst pointed out how the league was more shooting-dominated today, alleging GM Rob Pelinka and co are aware of their team not working.

Brian Windhorst exposes the Lakers’ lack of shooting.

There is no denying that the league today is more guard-dominant than it ever was, with shooting being an essential in every potential NBA aspirant’s toolkit. The most recent example of this is reigning champions Golden State Warriors.

As every other team looks to increase its shooting ammunition, the Lakers seem to struggle in this aspect. With Westbrook already on board, GM Pelinka and co acquired PatBev and Schroder as guards. Unfortunately, none of the above names qualify for efficient shooters.

While Westbrook was 29.8% from the 3-point line, Beverley and Schroder were 34.3% and 34.4%, respectively. Recently appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today, senior writer and analyst Brian Windhorst made some noteworthy observations.

"This can be used as receipts later. You can use this against me, I guess, Lakers. I don't believe that the basketball people in this organization believe that this is a group that's actually gonna work." Brian Windhorst on the new-look Lakers

It’s hard to deny Windy’s points, given how the Lakers struggled on the shooting aspects of things. In an era obsessed with the 3-ball, newly-signed head coach Darwin Ham has a daunting task ahead.

