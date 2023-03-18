Andrew Wiggins Update: Is Warriors Star Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies Amidst Mychal Johnson Cheating Scandal?

The Golden State Warriors are sinking, and doing so very quickly. Quite frankly, Stephen Curry can only do so much, and he needs consistent support from his teammates. Alas, they seem to be unable to provide it. And that, in turn, makes the presence of Andrew Wiggins that much more important.

The last time the Warriors’ best two-way player took the floor in the NBA, was against the Wizards on February 13th of this year. Since then, the man has been away from the team due to ‘personal reasons’, an opportunity twisted minds have taken to start rumors of a potential Mychal Johnson cheating scandal.

The reason for the leave remains unclear. However, will Andrew Wiggins finally be permitted to take the floor for the Warriors again tonight? Or will he have to sit out the Grizzlies’ game too?

Will Andrew Wiggins play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight?

Without Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors are beyond incomplete. After all, not only is he their best defender but also a big-time option on the offensive end as well. Anything that the Dubs needed him to do, Wiggins did perfectly. So, of course, the franchise has been losing games without him.

Still no update on when Andrew Wiggins will return. Prayers up for him and his family 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/w40tXOtKzg — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) March 1, 2023

So, as is obvious, Golden State needs him back. However, there is still no timeline for his return just yet. Chances are the man returns just in time for the postseason, or maybe even later. Coming back to the main point here though, it is highly unlikely he returns against the Grizzlies tonight.

What is Andrew Wiggins averaging this season?

After 37 games played, Andrew Wiggins is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. He is also shooting 47.3% from the field, 39.6% from three, and 61.1% from the charity stripe.