Is Chris Paul playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Phoenix Suns release thumb injury report ahead of matchup vs Donovan Mitchell and co

Chris Paul suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture prior to the All-Star Game, the Suns point guard will be sidelined for 2 months.

Phoenix Suns have been playing elite basketball since the Orlando Bubble in 2020. The addition of a veteran like Chris Paul to the mix in the subsequent off-season led to the Suns taking a trip to the NBA finals.

They successfully shed off the one-season wonder tag by sitting comfortably at the very top in the west. Golden State Warriors are 6 games behind and the Suns look unbeatable. However, a grim development has taken place in the valley.

Chris Paul suffered an avulsion fracture during the all-star game practice. Losing a starter during an inconsequential game always hurts. Devin Booker has to unleash the ‘bubble 8-0’ player in him to maintain the top seed.

Chris Paul will not be suiting up for the game against Utah Jazz, will take at least 6-8 weeks

Right before the All-Star Game, it was announced that Chris Paul will not be participating, though he subbed in for an honourary assist.

This fracture will keep out of NBA action for 6-8 weeks. Suns are all alone at the top in the Western Conference but we cannot rule out a quick run by either the Warriors or the Grizzlies. They’re already feeling his absence after a double-digit loss to New Orleans Pelicans.

It was just announced on TNT that Chris Paul has a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. The regular season ends seven weeks from today. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 21, 2022

Chris Paul led the league in assists this season before the all-star break. He was also averaging 14.9 points per game and 1.9 steals. The point god cannot be replaced but Devin Booker tried to look at the positive aspects instead.

Devin Booker on Chris Paul’s injury “He’ll be back when the games matter.” @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/8fQ2Qc8Bjg — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 21, 2022

Cameron Johnson started in Paul’s place but Booker replace him as the point guard. Coach Monty is expected to experiment with different starting lineups until Paul is back.

