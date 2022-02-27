“My respect level for Adam Silver is at a whole new level”: Kyrie Irving sings the NBA Commissioner’s praise for standing up to the New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Kyrie Irving is grateful to Adam Silver for standing up to the New York City vaccine mandate following win over Bucks.

Kyrie Irving has been a peculiar case for the Brooklyn Nets this ‘22 NBA season. Due to him being unvaccinated, he hasn’t been able to play home games at Barclay’s Center. Games at Madison Square Garden and any arena that has state mandates against the unvaccinated have led to the Nets guard not being allowed to play.

In the mere 15 games that he’s played, Kyrie Irving has averaged 24.1 points on 45% shooting from the field. Though it is a small sample size, the fact that KAI is ready to deliver for the Nets after several absences is quite telling of just how good he would be if he got into a rhythm.

Also read: “LeBron James told me he’s leaving the Cavaliers for Miami a year before leaving”: Charles Oakley shockingly reveals the Lakers superstar knew all along he would leave the Cavs

Irving dropped a season high, 38 points against the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks, at Fiserv Forum. Seth Curry and the former Celtics All-Star looked like a formidable backcourt duo, with them constantly switching their man on offense.

With the Nets picking up a stellar victory tonight, having Irving on their squad consistently will prove to be quite the asset.

Kyrie Irving is appreciative of Adam Silver for standing up to the NYC vaccine mandate.

Great news for the Brooklyn Nets this past week as New York mayor, Eric Adams, announced that NYC is planning on phasing out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks. This would mean that Kyrie Irving would be allowed to play at Barclay’s and MSG with no restriction.

Also read: “I don’t talk to Tom Thibodeau anymore because he’s mad we beat him all the time”: Jimmy Butler takes shots at his former coach as the Heat spoil RJ Barrett’s career night

Adam Silver stood up for players who haven’t been allowed to play due to the mandate a.k.a Kyrie Irving recently saying:

“This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players. I think if ultimately that rule is about protecting people who are in the arena, it doesn’t quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play at Barclays but a home player can’t.”

Kyrie Irving showed love to Silver in last night’s postgame presser, saying, “My respect level for him went to a whole new level, he took one for the team.”

Kyrie said he really appreciated Adam Silver standing up for him in regard to the NYC vax mandate: “My respect level for him went to a whole new level … he took one for the team.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 27, 2022