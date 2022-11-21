Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Blazers Releaser Injury Report Ahead of 4-Game Road Trip

Nov 19, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) is introduced as part of the starting lineup before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trailblazers have surprised the entire league with their blistering start to the season. After failing even to make the play-in games last season, the Blazers currently sit 3rd in the highly competitive West. As expected, a huge credit for the same goes to Damian Lillard.

After missing major parts of last season with injuries, Dame has averaged 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and seven assists a game so far this season. Dame’s contributions have gone far beyond the stat sheet. He’s providing this young Blazers team with the leadership they were lacking for the later part of the previous season.

As the Blazers embark on their four-game road trip, fans wonder whether Damian Lillard will join the team on the road or would he sit this trip out?

Is Damian Lillard playing vs the Bucks?

The Blazers are 6-2 on the road so far this season. That is the second-best road record so far this season, standing only behind the Celtics, who have a 7-2 record. This season Dame has already suffered a strained calf, which kept him out for 5 games.

While playing against the Jazz, Dame suffered the same injury yet again. This has ruled him out for tonight’s game against the Bucks.

Blazers injury report: Damian Lillard (right Soleus strain), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Keon Johnson (left hip pointer) are out for Monday’s game in Milwaukee. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 20, 2022

While it’s confirmed Dame is out for the game against the Bucks, his status for the road trip is still under question.

Blazers say Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. That would almost certainly rule him out for the entire upcoming four-game road trip. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 21, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see how the re-evaluation goes.

