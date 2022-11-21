HomeSearch

Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Blazers Releaser Injury Report Ahead of 4-Game Road Trip

Raahib Singh
|Published Nov 21, 2022

Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Blazers Releaser Injury Report Ahead of 4-Game Road Trip

Nov 19, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) is introduced as part of the starting lineup before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trailblazers have surprised the entire league with their blistering start to the season. After failing even to make the play-in games last season, the Blazers currently sit 3rd in the highly competitive West. As expected, a huge credit for the same goes to Damian Lillard.

After missing major parts of last season with injuries, Dame has averaged 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and seven assists a game so far this season. Dame’s contributions have gone far beyond the stat sheet. He’s providing this young Blazers team with the leadership they were lacking for the later part of the previous season.

As the Blazers embark on their four-game road trip, fans wonder whether Damian Lillard will join the team on the road or would he sit this trip out?

Also Read: “Luka Doncic is the Most Selfish Player!”: Mavericks Star Waived Off 80% Three-Point Shooter for Contested Game Winner

Is Damian Lillard playing vs the Bucks?

The Blazers are 6-2 on the road so far this season. That is the second-best road record so far this season, standing only behind the Celtics, who have a 7-2 record. This season Dame has already suffered a strained calf, which kept him out for 5 games.

While playing against the Jazz, Dame suffered the same injury yet again. This has ruled him out for tonight’s game against the Bucks.

While it’s confirmed Dame is out for the game against the Bucks, his status for the road trip is still under question.

We’ll have to wait and see how the re-evaluation goes.

Also Read: Working for Michael Jordan’s $175 Million Investment, Daughter Jasmine Was Worried about the Goat’s False ‘Last Dance’ Stories

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh