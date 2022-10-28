Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? Blazers Release Injury Report Following 6x All-Star’s Calf Strain

Oct 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Will Damian Lillard be playing tonight against the Houston Rockets after suffering a calf strain against the Miami Heat?

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers were off to the best start in the NBA this 2022-23 season. Starting off 4-0, the squad played quality offensive and defensive games against the league’s best such as the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leading the charge of course, is none other than Dame Dolla. The 6x All-Star missed a majority of his games in the 2021-22 NBA season due to an abdominal injury that he got surgery for. With the Blazers tanking, he saw no reason to return to action.

In his first 4 games of the 2023 season, Lillard dropped 20, 41,41, and then 31 points to give the Blazers a 4-0 record. Their 5th game was against the Miami Heat and this is where he would sustain his current injury.

Also read: “Damian Lillard has Returned! Anfernee Simons Can Ball!”: Stephen A Smith Lauds the Trail Blazers’ Backcourt After 135-110 Win vs Nuggets

Is Damian Lillard going to be playing tonight against the Houston Rockets?

Early in the 3rd quarter, Damian Lillard would suffer a right calf strain when going for a 3 against Caleb Martin. This would eventually lead to him exiting the game with 22 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Following the game, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Lillard had indeed suffered a right calf strain and that he would be revaluated in 1-2 weeks’ time.

So, Damian Lillard will not be playing tonight against the Houston Rockets as he is out for the game.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard (calf) will miss at least 1-2 weeks, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/0SPli61Nhw — DK Nation (@dklive) October 27, 2022

Dame gives his thoughts on his calf injury

During his locker room interview following the Heat game, he would go on to explain what happened with his injury. “Calf just tightened up. Before the game, it was a little bit tight, irritated, but nothing that I hadn’t felt before. As the game went on, it wasn’t getting worse, but I was aware of it.”

Damian Lillard on his calf injury. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/bOCpNwOTT8 — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) October 27, 2022

With Dame out for around 10 days to 2 weeks, most of the offense will run through Anfernee Simons when it comes to distributing the ball and spacing the floor.

Also read: “Who Missed the Last Shot? LeBron James Did”: Skip Bayless Destroys Lakers Star and Tries Defending Russell Westbrook While Calling him ‘Westbrick’