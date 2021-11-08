Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Phoenix Suns release leg injury report for superstar young center ahead of game vs De’Aaron Fox and co

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of the Phoenix Suns’ Monday night game against the Sacramento Kings with a lower leg injury.

The Phoenix Suns haven’t had a good start to the season compared to last year’s standards. They would’ve expected to retain some team momentum following their Finals run last year. However, a variety of factors have combined for them to stay relatively slow to start.

One of the factors that could further botch their start to the season is injury to their star-caliber center. Deandre Ayton registered one of the most efficient playoff campaigns of all time last year while being their defensive anchor.

He has, however, been ruled out for a few days with a leg injury he sustained against the Rockets. Ayton had an MRI done, which came back ‘clean’ according to doctors.

However, coach Monty Williams will be playing it ultra-safe to safeguard his behemoth big man. The former Pelicans head coach said this regarding Deandre Ayton and his injury status:

“He just felt sore after the other day. (I) called our guys the other day. We talked about it. Decided not to play him.”

Monty Williams also said Jalen Smith could see time at the five. JaVale McGee getting start, Frank Kaminsky III seeing action with Deandre Ayton out. #Suns https://t.co/rWb5fJeyRK pic.twitter.com/jIG2va8JR2 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2021

How will Monty Williams maneuver his lineups in the absence of Deandre Ayton?

The Suns are currently on a 2-game winning streak, taking their game against the Atlanta Hawks despite the absence of Ayton. 3-time champion JaVale McGee played the starter’s role for them.

He will be expected to take this role up once again, with former Wisconsin big man Frank Kaminsky backing him up. One major problem the Suns have is their relatively low depth at the center position beyond Ayton.

Dario Saric, who played small-ball center with huge success last year around, has been ruled out for the year. His absence will definitely be felt by the rest of the roster.

The Kings aren’t a dominant interior team, but they do have a ton of size and hustle. They also have fast guards who will put a lot of pressure on the rim. Ayton’s absence could prove decisive at least for tonight’s result.

