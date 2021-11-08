Is Michael Porter Jr playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Denver Nuggets release back injury report for max contract young star ahead of game vs Jimmy Butler and co

Michael Porter Jr has officially been ruled of the Denver Nuggets’ marquee clash against the Miami Heat tonight with back problems.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Nuggets with a history of back concerns. He’d essentially redshirted his freshman year of college with Missouri before the draft.

Michael Porter Jr submitted himself to an all-team workout and physical, one where league doctors determined that there’s a high probability of him suffering from chronic back issues.

Porter Jr sat out his rookie year as well, only making his debut late into the 2019-20 NBA season. He played some great offensive basketball in the NBA bubble in 2020, especially in their Clippers series.

2020-21 was his first full season, and it was when MPJ showed the world his full potential. By the end of the season, the youngster was ranked among the league’s most unguardable, reliable perimeter scorers.

However, he’s suffered from a rather slow start to this season, shooting way below his usual percentages. And it seems his old back problems have flared up once again – specifically during a blown layup he had against the Rockets this Saturday.

Michael Porter Jr didn’t enter the game from near the halfway point of the first period. Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports that the 6’10” forward has been ruled out of today’s game as well.

Michael Porter Jr is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs Miami. Listed as low back pain on the injury report. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) November 8, 2021

How will the absence of Michael Porter Jr affect the Denver Nuggets’ rotations tonight?

The Nuggets faced a rather formidable frontcourt rotation without Porter Jr for the most part against the Rockets. The likes of Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate all caused them problems on offense.

However, they do have a do-it-all forward in Jeff Green, who’ll likely be absorbing most of Michael Porter Jr’s minutes. In addition, JaMychal Green will also have a big part to play, both as a small ball 5 and at the 4 spot.

Aaron Gordon will also likely play more minutes at the 4 spot than usual, although he should defensively still be a perimeter stopper. The Nuggets seem to be reasonably well-tooled to play the Heat’s frontcourt tomorrow.

Their real problems are in the backcourt, and on offense. Porter Jr was the best shooter on their roster. He will definitely be a big miss.

