Is DeMar DeRozan Playing Tonight Vs Cavaliers? Bulls Superstar’s Availability Update Proves Highly Encouraging

Will DeMar DeRozan feature against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight?

After a fiery start to the season, with a win against the Heat, the Bulls, unfortunately, couldn’t keep the run going.

Playing at Washington, despite their best efforts, they were beaten 100-102 by the Wizards, in what was a very entertaining brawl.

However, despite a game well played, Chicago needs to get back to winning ways, pronto! And a major part of that is going to be the presence of DeMar DeRozan.

So, with that being said, will the Bulls’ own Deebo feature against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers tonight?

DeMar DeRozan will indeed take the floor against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers

DeMar DeRozan is turning into one of the players that you really don’t have to worry about if you’re a Bulls fan.

Despite the massive injury history of this current roster, DeRozan has been one of the few players to consistently be on the healthier side of things. And fortunately for Bulls fans, that fact will not choose tonight to change.

Will Zach LaVine be joining DeMar DeRozan against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

As good as DeMar DeRozan has been, the Cleveland Cavaliers look dangerous this season. So, if the Bulls want to grab the W in this one, they need Zach LaVine back.

Until now, the Bulls’ brilliant shooting guard has had to sit out games due to going through surgery on his left knee during the offseason. And so, while he has been close to returning to the fray for a while now, the Bulls had elected to keep him on the injury list… until now.

For a few days now, reports had suggested Zach LaVine would make his return to the NBA against the Cavaliers. And well, as per ESPN, he has officially been taken off the injury list by the Bulls.

What does that mean?

Well, simply put, Zach LaVine will indeed feature alongside DeMar DeRozan against Cleveland.

