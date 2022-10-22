“We’ll See if Anybody’s Bold Enough to Do It!”: Stephen Curry Talks About Other Teams Pulling the ‘Night Night’ Celebration on Him

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks to reporters after the 128-123 loss to the Nuggets, and responds to a question about ‘Night Night’

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets for 2nd game of the regular season tonight. After beating the Lakers 123-109, the Warriors would have hoped to build a winning streak to kick off the season. However, 2x MVP Nikola Jokic had other plans.

The Nuggets took the lead as big as 20-points, and the Warriors were left playing catch up. They did come as close as one point, but the Nuggets made one final push to seal the game.

Nikola Jokic recorded his 77th career triple-double, as he recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Six other Nuggets’ players also scored in double digits as they beat the defending champions.

Also Read: Nikola Jokic is Chasing Wilt Chamberlain, notches 77th Triple Double Against Steph Curry and the Warriors

After the game, Stephen Curry was asked about his iconic celebration.

Stephen Curry gets candid about his ‘Night Night’ celebration

Over the course of the 2022 Playoffs, we saw a new side of Stephen Curry. He was more expressive, let his emotions surface, and seemed like he was enjoying each moment. During the same time, we saw Steph pull out a celebration that was new for him. He started doing the ‘Night Night’ celebration, expressing that he put the teams to sleep.

Today a reporter asked him about the same after the game. They asked Steph how he would respond if some other team puts him to sleep, just like he did to many last season.

Curry smirked and said, “We’ll see if anyone’s bold enough to do it.”

“We’ll see if anybody’s bold enough to do it.” – Steph on how he’d respond if opposing players mimic night, night pic.twitter.com/vxv5A7rXG9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2022

Enough said. The Chef is the defending champion and the reigning Finals MVP. Teams need to give him his respect, and that’s all.

Also Read: “You Got the Big Contract, Put Your Big Boy Pants on!”: Damian Lillard Shares What He Told Anfernee Simons Before Game Winner Against Suns