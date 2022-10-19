Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs Luka Doncic? Availability update on Phoenix Suns star ahead of season opener against Luka Doncic

Devin Booker is an integral part of the Phoenix Suns franchise. So it will be key that he kicks things off we’ll against the Dallas Mavericks

The 2021-2022 NBA Playoffs were intense. There were a lot of games that were pretty close cut, with some edge-of-seat action.

One of those was the rivalry between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. It was a series that lasted to Game 7, with all eyes on the two franchise players, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.

The match will certainly be a must-see-TV, as the Suns play host to the Mavericks in the Footprint Center. However, will D-Book be available for this heavyweight Western Conference clash?

Devin Booker is unlikely to miss the season opener against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will be looking to reignite their heated rivalry from the 2022 Playoffs, as they prepare to kick off their respective seasons. As such all eyes will be on two men, Luka Doncic and his Phoenix counterpart, Devin Booker.

The two men butted heads throughout the majority of the Playoffs and will look to do the same tonight. Both men are looking healthy and are more than ready to start things off with a bang!

Safe to say that Booker will be looking to redeem himself against Luka and the Mavs. Especially after last season’s fiasco that saw them being knocked out in Game 7, even with home advantage.

One thing is certain, both the D-Book fans and the Luka Magic fanatics cannot wait for this juicy clash.

Devin Booker barely cracked the Top-10 of ESPN’s Top-100 list of NBA players for 2022-2023

One of the many things fans look forward to in the build-up to the regular season is ESPN’s Top-100 list. The latest edition of the list has some significant changes, one among them being Devin Booker’s rank as the tenth-best player in the league.

ESPN’s latest player rankings from 6-to-10: 6. LeBron James

7. Jayson Tatum

8. Kevin Durant

9. Ja Morant

10. Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/8R4u2uH4bM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 22, 2022

A huge improvement for Booker, who was ranked 15th the year before. However, he is still way behind his rival Luka Doncic who was ranked third best.

