Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Cavaliers’ Newest Star’s Availability Update Against DeMar DeRozan and Co.

Donovan Mitchell, who played 5 seasons for the Utah Jazz, will face the Chicago Bulls in an attempt to register his first win for Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz for 5 long years. His loyalty to the team was like a pillar that carried them to 5 consecutive playoffs. But as fate would have it, they never crossed the Western Conference Semifinals. Despite Rudy Gobert and Mitchell’s prowess, it seemed unlikely that this squad could win any titles.

Cut to the 2022-23 season, Rudy Gobert is a Timberwolve and Donovan Mitchell plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6’1″ guard has already made an appearance for the Ohio-based franchise. They narrowly lost the game to Toronto Raptors but showed ample promise.

In the upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls, Donovan Mitchell is not a part of the team’s injured players list. Meaning, Spida will definitely make an appearance. This will be his second game for Cleveland.

What to expect from Donovan Mitchell on Saturday

Donovan Mitchell is an exceptional talent. At just 6’1″, he is shorter than most point guards. In fact, Mitchell is an inch shorter than even Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry. Yet, he has a far better vertical than the two.

He regularly meets bigs in the air and even beats them to the rim. His drives and shooting together are a lethal combo. There are only a few players in the league who can attack the rim with such ferocity and still shoot meticulously. Mitchell is a part of this rare breed of players.

Heading to Chicago, Donovan has a splendid debut performance behind him. In his first game for the Cavs, Spida scored 31 points and registered 9 assists. However, he was horrible from the 3-pt line and landed only 2 of his 8 attempts.

Fans should expect a better 3-pt shooting night from Donovan Mitchell on Saturday. It’s certain it’ll be another high-scoring game from him but only time will tell if he can punish Bulls from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls will be missing a key player against Cavs

DeMar DeRozan is on a roll. The mid-range king has scored 30+ points in both of his previous games. He’s done that with just two three-pointers made.

The Cavs will find it difficult to stop him but if they can limit him to a 20-point night, things will get easier for Cleveland. The reason is the extended absence of Lonzo Ball. Cavs can take advantage of the Bulls for it.

But at the same time, Donovan Mitchell and Co. will also be missing their primary point guard Darius Garland which makes things more even.

