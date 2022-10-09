Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Jordan Poole Controversy Could Make Massive Difference to Warriors’ Roster

It has been a hectic week for the Warriors and Draymond Green. One that makes it unlikely for him to feature tonight against the Lakers.

The 2022 NBA Preseason is almost at an end, as the opening day of the regular season inches near. And fans around the world are waiting in anticipation for the 19th of October.

One team that everyone is keeping an eye on is the reigning champion, the Golden State Warriors. They are the team to beat, with a star-studded roster featuring the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and the currently notorious Draymond Green.

Green has been heavily featured in numerous media reports recently, and for the wrong reason. A reason that confirms his absence from the squad facing the Lakers tonight, and perhaps longer.

Draymond Green will not play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in what should be a heck of a preseason match. The likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole could all feature.

However, one player who will not be in the Warriors’ starting five or bench for that matter is Draymond Green. The gritty forward will be on hiatus from the squad for some time.

Green announces he will step away from the team for a few days to focus on himself, and allow the team to “heal.” He doesn’t know how long he will be away. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 8, 2022

Green has decided to take a break from the team following an outburst during practice that saw him punch teammate Jordan Poole. An incident that left players, fans, and the media shocked.

Draymond himself apologized for his actions and took the decision himself to take a step back. Citing that he needs time to heal before returning full-time.

Draymond Green is looking for a big-time contract extension from the Warriors

The next two years are crucial for both the Warriors and Draymond Green. The star forward’s current contract is set to expire in 2024, and he is looking to get a max extension.

Draymond Green is eligible for a new deal on Aug 3rd, but will the Warriors give him a contract extension? 👀 pic.twitter.com/shbvFoCdp9 — theScore (@theScore) July 27, 2022

However, as things stand the Warriors aren’t too keen on offering the same. Green is getting up there in age, and his recent actions may not align with Golden State’s plans for the future, but only time will tell.

