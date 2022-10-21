Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Warriors Release Report for 2017 DPOY Before the Game Against Nikola Jokic and Co

Oct 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) return to the court after a time-out taken by the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Warriors repeat their opening-day exploits against Denver Nuggets, and if so, will Draymond Green be available for it?

Despite going through one of the most tumultuous times in their time together, Steve Kerr and Co. managed to put on a show on Tuesday against the Lakers.

LA team was looking to spoil the ring night for the defending champions which according to history is anyway not a very auspicious night for the Champs to get a W.

But the Dubs did not let them take advantage of either of those situations and put on a show with their regular line-ups with both Draymond Green and Jordan Poole getting their usual spots in the team.

Draymond Green will suit up for the Nuggets game

The Warriors’ point forward saw limited time on the court in the first game of the season as his team cruised past LeBron James’s team in the 123-109 win.

Apart from Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, none of the Warriors saw more than 25 minutes of action, with Green playing just over 24 minutes managing to get his typical 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

There wasn’t any injury concern for him in the game and nothing new has been reported on the same until now. So, the 6’6 floor general of the Dubs is expected to take the court on Friday against the Nuggets.

His minutes? Only Coach Kerr has that information. But we can assume until the game stays interesting, Green will be in playing his usual minutes.

How Green’s presence impacts the Warriors?

In all these tense moments, which also involved Green seeking a new contract and Bob Myers being open about his hesitancy to give out the same, we are forgetting how crucial this man is to the Dubs.

They will still be a formidable team without Dray in their line-up, but the Warriors wouldn’t definitely be themselves as soon as this man decides to take his talent elsewhere.

And by the looks of it, he will be seeking options at the end of this season as he will be up for a player option on his 4-year, $99 contract at the end of the 2022-23 season.

By then, he has to perform his best to get a better offer from the team that had him for 9-years and became a dynasty because of him, while his team might try to show him throughout the season that they could be good even without him.

