“Is Draymond Green Married?”: NBA Twitter Wonders as Warriors Star Chats Up Two Women on Ring Night Against the Lakers

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green was targetted by NBA Twitter after he was seen chatting up two women sitting near the Warriors’ bench

The Golden State Warriors had a busy outing last night. The defending champions took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. Before the game though, the Warriors celebrated winning the Championship in June. They handed out players who were on the 2021-22 roster their respective rings.

After doing so, they raised their first-ever banner at Chase Center.

The newest addition to Chase Center 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VQee9lx8PI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

Draymond was already in the spotlight because of what happened earlier this month. Things didn’t go any better when LeBron James pulled up to the Dubs bench to chat with Green.

However, Draymond already had everyone’s attention even before tip-off.

NBA Twitter wonders who are the women Draymond Green was speaking to

Right before tip-off, Draymond Green was on the Warriors’ bench, where he could be seen chatting with two women.

Draymond Green sharing a moment with some courtside fans 😁pic.twitter.com/NTqYTQ7vok — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

However, NBA Twitter couldn’t quite grasp what was going on there. They wondered who Green was speaking to and why especially considering Green had just got married.

Oooh…wait til you get home, bro.

Not “how was the game?” or “The rings look good”

It’ll be “who’s those bitches you were talking to?” — DLNYSportsfan1960 (@Darryl1960) October 19, 2022

Bruh! Those ladies are fine af! 🔥😉 — Christopher Mannes (@ShrieknCommandr) October 19, 2022

Dray: oh so you bron fans too?

Fans: yeah

Dray: watch me give bron his first win tonight — Marc 🐺 (@LookAtMarc) October 19, 2022

He’s probably hitting on them. Fun fact, Draymond hit on one of my dad’s friends at a bar once. The friend said he was mad creepy! 👀 https://t.co/c0bLNaLaEm — Charles Burns (@CharLAyBHoops) October 19, 2022

Turns out, one of those ladies is Draymond’s former teammate, Juan Tuscano Anderson’s partner, Arrianna Linda. Linda and JTA were guests at Dray’s wedding in August.

Is Draymond married?

Yes, Draymond Green is married. He married his long-time fiance Hazel Renee this summer. The two of them had a grand celebration for their wedding, and invited tons of guests, including most of the Warriors’ roster and other stars like LeBron James and Jayson Tatum as well.

Draymond and Hazel are happily married and have four kids as well.

Surely whatever we saw on the court was just conversation with people Draymond knew and nothing more than that.