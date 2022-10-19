footer logo
HomeSearch

“Is Draymond Green Married?”: NBA Twitter Wonders as Warriors Star Chats Up Two Women on Ring Night Against the Lakers

Raahib Singh
|Wed Oct 19 2022

"Is Draymond Green Married?": NBA Twitter Wonders as Warriors Star Chats Up Two Women on Ring Night Against the Lakers

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green was targetted by NBA Twitter after he was seen chatting up two women sitting near the Warriors’ bench

The Golden State Warriors had a busy outing last night. The defending champions took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. Before the game though, the Warriors celebrated winning the Championship in June. They handed out players who were on the 2021-22 roster their respective rings.

After doing so, they raised their first-ever banner at Chase Center.

Draymond was already in the spotlight because of what happened earlier this month. Things didn’t go any better when LeBron James pulled up to the Dubs bench to chat with Green.

Also Read: “Andre Iguodala Didn’t Hold Back!”: NBA Twitter Lauds Warriors Veteran’s Hand Gesture as LeBron James and Draymond Green Chat Mid-Game

However, Draymond already had everyone’s attention even before tip-off.

NBA Twitter wonders who are the women Draymond Green was speaking to

Right before tip-off, Draymond Green was on the Warriors’ bench, where he could be seen chatting with two women.

However, NBA Twitter couldn’t quite grasp what was going on there. They wondered who Green was speaking to and why especially considering Green had just got married.

Also Read: How Much is an NBA Championship Ring Worth? Warriors Reveal 16-Carat Ring Designed by Jason of Beverly Hills

Turns out, one of those ladies is Draymond’s former teammate, Juan Tuscano Anderson’s partner, Arrianna LindaLinda and JTA were guests at Dray’s wedding in August.

Is Draymond married?

Yes, Draymond Green is married. He married his long-time fiance Hazel Renee this summer. The two of them had a grand celebration for their wedding, and invited tons of guests, including most of the Warriors’ roster and other stars like LeBron James and Jayson Tatum as well.

Draymond and Hazel are happily married and have four kids as well.

Also Read: “Draymond Green Earned This Ring Ceremony, I Wouldn’t Take That Away From Him”: Warriors’ Owner Speaks on Not Suspending Their 4x Champion Forward

Surely whatever we saw on the court was just conversation with people Draymond knew and nothing more than that.

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR, and his love for Stephen Curry and the Warriors made him stay. Raahib enjoys reading, watching movies, and exploring new things during his free time.

Read more from Raahib Singh