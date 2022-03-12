Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs Cleveland Cavaliers? Bulls’ Insider releases report ahead of matchup against Darius Garland and co

Bulls’ Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for the matchup against Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Coming off a rough 5-game losing streak, the Bulls registered a win against the Pistons on Wednesday. The Bulls would like to keep the ball rolling, as they get the young and rowdy Cavaliers.

So far, the Bulls have played twice against the Cavs this season. The series so far has been split evenly, and both teams would like to take advantage tonight. The Bulls are sitting on the 4th spot and are just half a game behind the 3rd seeded Sixers. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are on the 6th spot in the East. The 7th seeded Raptors are catching up, and the Cavaliers would like to hold on to the final playoff spot. The Bulls might go in without their leader Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers

Zach LaVine has been struggling with knee issues since the start of this season. He had got his knee drained before the All-Star game, and has been playing well since. Yesterday, he did not practice with the team and sat out.

While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) March 11, 2022

LaVine has been performing really well this season. He’s averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per season. Zach and DeMar DeRozan together make a lethal duo, and have been a winning combination for the team.

If LaVine doesn’t play tonight, Deebo and the rest of the team would have to step up and take charge. However, it is unlikely that Zach would miss the game, unless Billy Donovan decided to sit him out for rest.