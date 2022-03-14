Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs the Washington Wizards? Warriors’ release status for their defensive leader ahead of matchup against Kyle Kuzma and co

Warriors’ Draymond Green will return to action tonight as the Dubs prepare to take on the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center tonight. Playing the second game on their four-game homestand, the Warriors would like to hand the Wizards their third loss on this road trip, while extending their own win streak.

Dubnation would breathe a sigh of relief tonight. After over two months of sitting out due to a back injury, their defensive leader, Draymond Green would return to action tonight. Green initially sat out a couple of games in January due to what he thought was a calf injury.

Later, it was found that the calf injury was actually a lower back disc injury. Since then, Green has been out of action. In his absence, the Warriors have struggled on both ends of the floor. They did have a 9-game win streak in February, but also a 5-game losing skid to start March.

However, with Green back, they would think that these issues go away soon.

Draymond Green would suit up tonight against the Wizards

No one is more eager for Draymond Green’s return than DG himself. When Steve Kerr refused to share a date for his return, Draymond took it upon himself to announce the same on his podcast. On March 7th, Green targeted 14th as his date for return.

As of now, it looks like the 14th, i.e today, would be the day he makes his way back. Warriors announced the same by putting out a post on both Instagram and Twitter.

He’s baaaack! Draymond Green will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/JHhFgNa2zj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2022

This would make for a perfect birthday gift for Stephen Curry, who turns 34 today.

However, it seems like there would be a minutes restriction on the defensive leader. Steve Kerr had talked about the same after the win against the Bucks.

Kerr shares the plan for Draymond’s return pic.twitter.com/fp3SoOAv4D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2022

Well, I’m sure the team would be happy to have Green back for however many minutes he can play. This would be his first game with Klay Thompson since the 2019 NBA Finals, and the two would be excited to play together again.