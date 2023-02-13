HomeSearch

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 13/02/2023

"Stay Freaky!": Giannis Antetokounmpo Trademarks 3 Very Suspicious Catchphrases in the Name of His Brand

Feb 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to the crowd after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a funny guy. Of course, when he is in the middle of a game, there are few in the world more serious than the guy. However, during his time off the court, the Greek Freak just loves being the funniest in the room. Of course, that can sometimes be to absolutely no avail.

But, while the man’s comedic talents must be called sub-par at the absolute best, it is his enthusiasm that gets fans every time. And because of it, the NBA community can never get enough of him.

However, the thing is, when enthusiasm rises to unprecedented levels, it can make a man do some weird things. And let’s just say, Antetokounmpo recently acted as a prime example of this fact.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trademarks phrases that clearly have a second meaning behind them

It is no secret that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s most popular nickname in the NBA is ‘the Greek Freak’, a nod to his heritage, as well as his monstrous playing style.

However, Giannis has used the term ‘Freak’ in some… other ways too in the past.

But as if that alone wasn’t enough, the man recently took it to a whole new level. Take a look at the tweet below.

Admittedly, this is beyond hilarious.

This is a 27-year-old man taking ownership of certain terms with a similar kind of humor as most middle schoolers’ jokes. And the fact that he is doing so intentionally only makes it that much better.

But even with that being said, did the Greek Freak receive any kind of backlash from the NBA community?

 

How did NBA Fans react to the news?

Perhaps it’s fair to say that there are no haters of this decision.

