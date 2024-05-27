Alex Sarr Confidently Names Move He’d ‘Steal’ From Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most successful foreign players to enter the NBA. While the 2013 NBA draftee was not as hyped a pick, Frenchman Alexandre Sarr has quietly risen as the potential #1 pick for the 2024 Draft class. Even though the 7’1” center has received rave reviews about his athleticism, he wants to acquire more skills from the league’s superstars, particularly the Greek Freak.

On ‘Podcast P with Paul George‘, the lanky Center revealed that he loves to watch Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Talking about a move he’d like to take out of Antetokounmpo’s intimidating skillset, Sarr alluded to his transition game where the power forward uses his 6’11” frame to bump past defenders and rise for a powerful slam. The Bucks forward is well-adept at using spin moves and drop steps to create separation and once he is past the defenders, there is no catching him.

“If I pick what Giannis does in transition, just bumps into a one-two and finish at the rim, that’s the move when you’re long and athletic, can really help,” Alex Sarr told Paul George and his crew.

The French center would love to develop into a one-man fastbreak like Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 19-year-old is indeed a havoc-wreaker while driving to the rim and uses his 7’4” wingspan to rise above most players. While his skill level might still be ways removed from the Greek superstar, Paul George loves the comparison.

Paul George agrees that Sarr is like Giannis Antetokounmpo

During the sit-down with the projected #1 draft pick, PG-13 concurred that the former Overtime Elite indeed resembles the Bucks legend in numerous ways. He highlighted their ability to work to snatch a rebound and then trigger a transition by themselves.

“I like the Giannis comparison… I kinda see a similar play style with the ability to get it off the rim and push in transition, handle it, create,” George told Sarr.

Surely, Sarr needs to put on more muscle to tackle the NBA physicality but as a 19-year-old, he is still in the beginning stages of gaining mass. Antetokounmpo also entered as a raw prospect in the NBA and honed his skills steadily to gain prominence.

Thus, the lanky Center can take a page out of Antetokounmpo’s book to realize his potential. Moreover, Victor Wembanyama’s rise in his rookie season has quashed doubts about the lean-physique players surviving in the league. As of now, Sarr has his work cut out to sustain in the fast-paced and workload-heavy world of the NBA.