Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? Bucks Release Availability Report For Their 2x MVP Ahead of the Clash Against Trae Young and Co

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the time of his life and was leading the Bucks to one of their best starts of all time without the Robin to his Batman, Khris Middleton.

The Bucks went on a tremendous 9-0 to start the 2022-23 season, but that 9th win came in when the Greek international sat out the game against the OKC Thunder.

The 2x MVP came back in the next game against Trae Young’s Hawks, and had a decent 25-point outing but the Bucks fell 98-117. It was their first loss of the season.

And now they have a chance to avenge that thrashing as they face the Hawks again on Monday, but this time, in Milwaukee.

Also read: “Victor Wembanyama? Get Ready My Friend!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Wemby Is The Best Combination of Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play against the Hawks tonight?

The team that handed the Bucks their 1st loss is visiting Milwaukee, and Giannis has not played their last two games because of soreness in his left knee. And for tonight’s game, the 2021 Finals MVP is ‘probable’.

— Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) November 14, 2022

If he doesn’t suit up tonight, the Bucks will probably lose this one too. Ice Trae and his team are coming off a hammering at the hands of Joel Embiid and will be looking to get themselves on a winning run.

The loss will also make their record the same as the Boston Celtics and give them an opportunity to take over the #1 spot from the Bucks which their 6x All-Star would definitely not like to see.

But the man’s got to keep himself fit, and in order to do that, he must completely recover from his said problem before he puts on his sneakers again. Otherwise, there will be a big risk of losing him as well while they already lack Middleton in their line-up

Also read: “Kobe Bryant Reached Out to Me During Free Agency, I Was Honored”: Dirk Nowitzki Humbly Declined The Mamba’s Effort to Recruit Him to Lakers in 2013