Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Nets?: Bucks Star’s Injury Report Shows Signs of Hope Ahead of Tonight’s Matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking as robust as ever during this NBA regular season. The franchise has won a whopping 9 of its last 10 games and is currently on a 2-game winning streak. Further, the team’s chemistry seems to be as close it can possibly be to perfect, with the players almost having a telepathic link with one another.

Overall, this franchise has the makings of a team that could once again win the NBA championship. In fact, it is hard to see many superseding them to come out of the Eastern Conference. However, there is such a thing as injuries.

In the last week, key rotation pieces in Wes Mathews, Jae Crowder, and even Jrue Holiday have had their bouts with injuries. And now, the franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo may be out again.

What is the status of the Greek Freak’s injury? Will he be available to feature against the Brooklyn Nets tonight?

ESPN releases health status on Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of Nets matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to miss the Bucks’ last game due to a combination of a slight knee injury, and a non-Covid illness. Admittedly, neither of these is a massive concern. However, when it came to just the game tonight, many were unsure whether he would feature.

After a long wait, ESPN has finally released a report on the man, deeming him ‘probable’ to play in the game tonight. This will provide a massive boost to the team, substantially increasing the chances of yet another win.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo does have to be careful. Knee injuries can be quite dangerous. And if there is ever a re-aggravation of an old ailment there, things can go from bad to worse almost instantly.

So, there is a slight possibility that if he does return tonight, he will be on a loose minutes restriction, one that can be modified based on how he’s feeling. However, overall, the man will likely be in the starting line-up tonight.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging this season?

After 52 games played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 53.9% from the field, 28% from deep, and 65.4% from the free-throw line.

