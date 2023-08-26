“Not Going to Talk About the GOAT”: Carlos Alcaraz on Michael Jordan and NBA

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In preparation for the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz was seen sharing the court with NBA star Jimmy Butler, and that naturally led to Alcaraz being asked about basketball in the press conference. Alcaraz mentioned he had started following basketball ‘not too long ago’ and touched upon Michael Jordan and the GOAT debate.

Carlos Alcaraz is taking massive strides in tennis and the Spaniard is quickly becoming one of the most famous players in the world. It comes as no surprise that a talent like him is looking at MJ as one of his inspirations. Alcaraz has been spotted numerous times wearing Michael Jordan shirts and cap. The Spaniard is not just a fan of Jordan, the player but also Michael Jordan, the brand.

Carlos Alcaraz calls Michael Jordan ‘unbelievable’

Carlos Alcaraz walked into the press conference wearing Michael Jordan on his t-shirt and wearing the famous Jordan cap. This led to Alcaraz being asked about Jordan and what he thought of the player, who many regard as the greatest of all time.

Talking about Michael Jordan, Alcaraz said that the American was unbelievable and everyone knows what he did to the sport. The Spaniard further mentioned that he is a big fan of Jordan and likes to wear the clothes of his brand as well.

“I started to follow the NBA not too far ago. Obviously I hear a lot about basketball, about NBA. I didn’t watch it so much. Obviously I’ve watched a lot of videos. Everybody knows Michael, what he did to the game. He was something unbelievable. I huge fan of him, huge fan of his clothes as well, as you can see. I’m not going to talk about the G.O.A.T. (smiling). Is not a doubt that he’s one of those.”

Alcaraz mentioned that Michael Jordan is not the only player that he follows and the 20-year-old is a fan of other NBA stars as well. Alcaraz could be seen sharing a great chemistry with Jimmy Butler on court as well.

Alcaraz happy to have Jimmy Butler in his corner

Jimmy Butler was a part of the exhibition match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, organized by the US Open. Butler was seen sharing great chemistry with Alcaraz and even played a rally with the world number one. Jimmy Butler is a well-known Alexander Zverev fan, but Alcaraz could be his new favorite.

Alcaraz admitted that he has had a great relationship with Butler for more than a year now and enjoys his close friendship with the NBA star. Spaniard further added that it feels great to have a NBA star like Butler in his corner supporting him.

” I started to know him like one year ago, to have a close relationship that is pretty well. I think it’s great for tennis, as well, to have Jimmy coming to a tournaments and supporting us. It’s great. Talking about me to have him supporting me, a great athlete, NBA star, so it’s for me almost crazy to have a good relationship with someone like Jimmy.”

With this developing friendship between Jimmy Butler and Carlos Alcaraz, it wont be a surprise if we see Butler in Alcaraz’s box, supporting the world number 1. US Open is a star-studded event and Butler’s presence will take it up a notch.