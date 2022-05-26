Basketball

“NBA banned fans from hating on LeBron James?!”: How Lakers superstar’s decision to leave Cavaliers led to league banning derogatory terms directed towards him

“NBA banned fans from hating on LeBron James?!”: How Lakers superstar’s decision to leave Cavaliers led to league banning derogatory terms directed towards him
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Bob Myers, I'm worried that Klay Thompson is angry about the coaching change": When Steve Kerr was hilariously welcomed to "Klay's world" in 2014 after taking over Warriors coaching job
Next Article
"Aston Martin seems more worried about having big names"– Mick Schumacher rumoured to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2023
NBA Latest Post
“NBA banned fans from hating on LeBron James?!”: How Lakers superstar’s decision to leave Cavaliers led to league banning derogatory terms directed towards him
“NBA banned fans from hating on LeBron James?!”: How Lakers superstar’s decision to leave Cavaliers led to league banning derogatory terms directed towards him

LeBron James received so much hate for leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers that NBA fans weren’t…