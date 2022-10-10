“Who Thinks to Do Sh*t Like This?!”: Kevin Durant Praises Jordan Poole for Tough Move and Finish Against the Lakers

NBA legend Kevin Durant has high praise for Warriors’ Jordan Poole after seeing him weave his magic against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are not going anywhere. After the turmoil they’ve suffered the last few days, the Dubs finally took the floor tonight as they hosted the Lakers for their first home preseason game. Even though the game resulted in a 124-121 loss for the Dubs, it showed us signs that were enough to get any Dubs fan excited.

Despite all that has happened, it looks like Jordan Poole is unshaken. If anything, Poole looked determined to show the world that he’s THAT guy and to show Bob Myers that he deserves the money. He showed up and delivered 25 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 3 quarters of playing time.

There were a few moves in his display tonight, that impressed former Warrior Kevin Durant as well!

Kevin Durant takes it to Twitter to praise Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole is the Warriors’ future. The 6’4″ guard has grown a lot since he was drafted in 2019. Over the last season and a half, we’ve seen signs of brilliance. The 2022 Playoffs showed the Dubs and the rest of the NBA how valuable Poole is.

Today, he showed us what he’s made of. With all the attention coming his way, JP knew that he had to show up and ball out. He did exactly that. In the 3rd quarter, Poole gave us a glimpse of how deep his bag is. He pulled an In-and-out dribble to lose the initial defender and then went behind-the-back into the lane for a floater.

Even Kevin Durant couldn’t help but praise Poole for the same!

The Warriors veterans already knew what Poole could do. However, it’s fantastic to see the rest of the world finally see the same as well. With an extension due before the start of the season, Poole would use the remaining two preseason games to make Bob Myers sweat over how much he should offer.

Stephen Curry presented JP with an award for best FT shooter

It is not an easy task by any means to score in the NBA. Each player is a professional, and knows exactly what they’re doing. However, the one place where you can score from without any worries is the Free Throw line. For many years, it has been Stephen Curry who has been ruling the same. He leads the NBA All-Time with a career percentage of 90.8%.

However, in 2021-22, someone from his own house came for the throne. In the 2021-22 season, Stephen Curry shot 92.3% from the charity stripe. However, he ended up second in the race. The man who beat him was none other than Jordan Poole, with a percentage of 92.5%.

Tonight, Steph awarded Poole for the same.

Despite Poole having a higher FT%, Steph didn’t let him shoot any technical free throws, and he doesn’t plan the same to happen anytime soon.

