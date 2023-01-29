Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Bucks Release Availability Update for 2x MVP

Jan 27, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is perhaps the most aptly nicknamed athlete of the modern era. The Greek Freak is without a doubt a freak of nature. Through the seasons, he has dominated the league with his extraordinarily long limbs and freakish athleticism.

This season is no different. Antetokounmpo is again among the top 5 players in the league. His dominance over the league shows no signs of decay. In fact, this may arguably be the best performance of his career yet.

The Bucks depend on Giannis more than anyone. Even though Budenholzer has built a deep roster, Giannis’ absence still leaves a deep impact on the team. Fortunately for them, the Greek Freak is not ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable

In their official injury report, Milwaukee has listed Giannis as probable. The report also mentioned that Giannis is feeling uncomfortable due to right knee soreness.

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Sunday night’s game against the Pelicans. OUT: Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis)

AJ Green (left ankle soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 28, 2023

Considering his offensive and defensive output this season, it’s not hard to believe that Giannis is sore. However, what’s concerning is that Antetokounmpo has dealt with knee issues a lot in the last few years. He is also prone to hyperextending his knee.

However, the probable status shows Bucks are not too concerned about the sore knee. They wouldn’t list their superstar player as probable if they weren’t entirely sure about the extent of the injury.

The Bucks vs Pelicans matchup should be an easy ride for Milwaukee. With Zion Williamson’s hamstring injury, their squad is not at its strongest. It would be easy for Giannis Antetokounmpo to dominate them without Zion’s solid paint presence.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats this season

Antetokounmpo is having an MVP-caliber season. He is averaging 31.3 points per game on 52.7% accuracy from the field. Moreover, the 2-time MVP is also averaging 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

It will be interesting to see how the New Orleans Pelicans manage to stop this beast come Sunday.

