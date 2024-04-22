Giannis Antetokounmpo Discloses How Jrue Holiday’s Crucial Layup Emboldened Their championship Run

Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP Trophy following the game against the Phoenix Suns following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently a guest on the Thanalysis Show, where the Bucks star was accompanied by veteran analyst Stephen A Smith. Appearing on the show the duo spilled the beans on a variety of topics, from media controversies to the secrets of winning a Championship. During the show, Thanasis even asked his brother if there were any major takeaways from his 2021 Championship run that he still carries with him. Responding to his Bucks teammate, Antetokounmpo said,

” Sometimes the final game is not the final. Sometimes you might play the best team in the first round, or the second round..sometimes the final series is not the finals.”

Giannis went on to highlight the Bucks’ series against Brooklyn in 2021 as being one instance where the team’s fate was sealed before they played a single game in the Championship round. Milwaukee even came very close to dropping the series against Durant and The Nets, it was a back-and-forth affair. Antetokounmpo even confessed that without Jrue Holiday’s last-minute heroics in Game 3, it would have been impossible for his team to come back in the series,

” I think we came back in Game 3 and it was the lowest scoring…Jrue Holiday comes down the lane spins and hits the layup on Kyrie Irving. Then we started believing.”

Giannis even gave Kevin Durant his flowers during the show, revealing ‘The Slim Reaper’ to be his favorite player. The 2020 Defensive Player Of The Year even had the opportunity to embrace Durant after their game 7 battle, with KD even advising Antetokounmpo to “go get [your] championship “.

Get himself a championship he absolutely did. However, the Greek Freak admitted that he wasn’t happy with just the one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to run it back

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on top of the world after winning the 2021 NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. After securing his first chip, the 2018 MVP sat down with the Athletic to recount his team’s Championship run. During the sit-down, the Bucks forward hilariously described the feeling of winning a chip as “being better than getting intimate.”

While Giannis was hesitant to provide the media with that specific comparison, it certainly was in line with other NBA Champions’ descriptions of the euphoric moment. Speaking further on the feeling, the Bucks superstar even revealed that he hasn’t had nearly enough of the feeling.

“(The championship) was the greatest feeling in my life, and I definitely want to repeat that feeling. And I want to do it again with my teammates, and I want us to be the last team standing. I want for those two, three months of the summer to feel like I’m the best player in the world, where our team has won the whole thing and I was the last guy standing.”

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently playoff-bound. The 2021 Champions have managed to secure the third seed in this year’s bracket, setting them up to play the Indiana Pacers in the first round. The Bucks will once again be heavily reliant on their 6’11 forward to take them to the promised land. The addition of Damian Lillard should help the Milwaukee side come playoff time, as Giannis takes another swing at winning the Larry O’Brien trophy.