Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Suns? Feb 6th Injury Report for Bucks Star Amidst Knee Concerns

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on after fouling Ayo Dosunmu 12 of the Chicago Bulls during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA NOV 30 Bucks at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23113050

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their last game to the Utah Jazz in a 108-123 loss. What was most alarming about the game was the fact that the Bucks led the game by 16 points late in the third quarter. But by the end of regulation, Milwaukee ended up losing by 15 points instead. The Bucks are looking to cap off their road trip with a win over the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming matchup. But will the team have Giannis Antetokounmpo in their lineup?

According to the official injury report of the league, Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns. That said, Antetokounmpo may still sit out of the Suns matchup due to Patellar Tendinitis in his right knee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double in the team’s last matchup against the Utah Jazz. The Greek Freak finished the game with 33 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds, and 1 block for the game. Antetokounmpo has only missed two games for the Bucks this season so far. So, this may be the third game of the season that the All-Star forward may sit out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a beast for the Bucks this season. Antetokounmpo has been averaging 31.3 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG so far for Milwaukee. He was also awarded the Player of the Week a few days ago as well.

So, having no Antetokounmpo against a Phoenix Suns squad that is stacked with talent may end up becoming a real problem for the Bucks. To make matters worse, Damian Lillard is also listed as questionable because of a sprain in his left ankle for the Suns matchup. Even Brook Lopez won’t be available for the team due to personal reasons.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play against Phoenix?

After struggling to find their groove at the start of the season, the Phoenix Suns seem to be on a roll lately. The Suns are 29-21 currently, looking to make it an even 30 in the win column as they go forward.

According to the official injury report, the Suns will be at full capacity as Bradley Beal has been listed as available for the Bucks matchup after dealing with a nasal fracture. So, the Suns will have all three All-Stars in their starting lineup.

As for the Bucks, having no Antetokounmpo and Lillard would pose a big problem for the team on offense in case both superstars are unable to be healthy enough to feature in the game. So, it would be interesting to see who on the Milwaukee squad would step up if both Giannis and Dame end up missing the Suns matchup.

Tune into TNT at 10 PM ET to see if the Bucks do have their star players to go against a Suns squad coming in at full strength.