“Is He Trolling?”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Can’t Believe Nico Harrison’s Latest Statement About Luka Doncic

Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks continue to dig a deeper grave with their comments about Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers. Following the Mavericks’ regular-season finale, Harrison, while speaking to the media, tripled down on the questionable trade. His statement convinced Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson that he must be “trolling.”

Advertisement

Things have gone from bad to worse since the Mavericks traded Doncic to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis. The 6-foot-10 big man played in just nine games for Dallas. Despite Harrison trading Doncic due to health concerns, the Slovenian has played 28 of LA’s remaining 36 games.

The difference in team success is also noticeable. The Lakers finished as the third seed in the West, while the Mavericks barely secured the 10th spot. As expected, many eagerly anticipated Harrison’s end-of-season press conference to see his current stance on the trade.

Harrison, however, held the press conference with only a select group of reporters. There were no cameras or microphones present, but his statement still went viral among fans.

“Yeah, there’s no regrets on the trade,” Harrison said. “Part of my job is to do the best thing for the Mavericks, not only today, but also in the future. Some of the decisions I’m going to make are going to be unpopular.”

Sharpe and Ocho couldn’t believe Harrison’s comments, as they shared their confusion during the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast.

“Is he trolling at this point?” Ocho asked. “He’s making it worse. I’m not sure what his angle is.”

Sharpe and Ocho called out Harrison for his contradictory comments. The general manager of the Mavericks asserted that he is only working to make the team better now and in the future. The only issue is that trading away a 26-year-old superstar for a 32-year-old is not a deal that will benefit the team in the long run.

“Letting Luka Doncic go to the Lakers is not making the right decisions by the fans or the Dallas Mavericks,” Ocho proclaimed.

Former owner of the Mavericks, Mark Cuban, responded to Harrison’s comments through a post on X. He believes that fans should still support the players despite their emotions toward the organization. Cuban’s comments weren’t well received by Ocho and Sharpe, as they felt that he took the politically correct approach.

Sharpe acknowledged the anger that supporters feel toward the front office for trading away not just a fan favorite but also a generational player. The last thing they want to hear is people telling them how they should feel.

This will undoubtedly remain a topic of conversation for many years, even after Doncic and Davis retire. Even if the Mavericks go on to win multiple championships, the fandom may never forgive Nico Harrison for this move.