“That Is a Lot for a Burger”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Can’t Fathom Spending $180 for a Burger at the Super Bowl

Samnur Reza
Published

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson

If you ever felt that food at a movie theater is overpriced, boy do we have news for you. Even after spending thousands of dollars on a ticket for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, you’d have to make another $180 hole in your wallet for the best food item on the menu. It’s a burger.

The item was named the “LX Burger” to go with the version of the Super Bowl. We admit it doesn’t quite look like your typical burger, though. It features a house-baked brioche bun stacked with braised veal shank, topped with a rich blue cheese sauce made from mirepoix demi-glace and Point Reyes blue fondue. As if that weren’t enough, the burger also includes an entire bone-in beef shank. Gourmet.

Sure, it looks good, but the price will have anyone head-scratching, including former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe. The man with a $30 million net worth even gave his own reasonable price for the item during an episode of the Nightcap podcast.

“I mean, it looked good, but $180?” Sharpe asked his co-host, Chad Johnson, before adding his commentary on the burger and what should have been the price:

“Yeah, it’s a lot of damn money … You do realize what it is, right? It’s beef, but I’m looking at that thing like big ‘ol Fred Flintstone Brontosaurus bone hanging out at the top of it… That burger do look good, but I think $50-$60 might be good. A $180? Hell Nah.”

Johnson, meanwhile, didn’t seem bothered by the price. For a well-known frugal celebrity like him, it was surprising, to say the least, but he did have an explanation.

“Unc, it’s the times we in today. You ain’t had problems paying the price to go to Chris Ruth. You don’t complain about their prices,” Johnson said, adding, “You know what, probably? If you’re a content creator, I think spending a $180 to test this and film it and create content, I think that’d be a great choice. I kinda get it. It’s a one-time thing. I’m sure they [people] bought it. I’m sure they ate it.”

Johnson, too, sneaked in an “That is a lot for a burger” later during the rant session, and it’s not hard to see why. For that $180 price tag at Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium, you could get ten $18 hot dogs instead of just one burger.

Even from the Super Bowl menu, you could grab nine Super-Hot Chinatown Dogs at $20 apiece. And if you prefer something simpler, a regular hot link with peppers and onions costs $15 per serving. You’d get 12 servings for that price of one “LX Burger.”

