Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Grizzlies Injury Report (23rd November)

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) takes videos with his phone, after the game against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum.

Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) takes videos with his phone, after the game against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

When Ja Morant sustained a hip injury on the 6th of November, the immediate word from the Grizzlies’ team doctors was that he’d be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. He hasn’t played any of the Grizzlies’ 7 games since, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be fit to play tonight either.

The injury report for the Bulls game was released, and even after two weeks of rehabilitation, Morant isn’t fully healthy yet. He’s been listed as doubtful due to subluxation in his right hip, meaning the Grizzlies will be suiting up for an 8th consecutive game without the former ROTY.

Grizzlies’ head coach Taylor Jenkins said on Tuesday that imaging on Morant’s right hip turned out “really good,” but the guard would still be monitored weekly.

While he’s still being monitored, the upgrade from completely out to doubtful is something to look forward to, as it means he’s nearing full health quicker than expected. Morant hinted at it as well, claiming he may be closer to a full recovery than most people think.

With Morant out, the Grizzlies are likely to continue running Scotty Pippen Jr. at the point guard position. The Grizzlies should be confident of a win, as Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been very important in ensuring the team doesn’t lose a step in the tightly contested Western Conference. The Spaniard is scoring 12.9 points per game, and JJJ has been the chief contributor, with 22.9 points.

Without Morant, Memphis has won 4 of their 7 games. This is promising and proves the team has a deep roster and isn’t affected adversely by injuries and absences.

Post Edited By:Adit Pujari

