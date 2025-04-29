Scottie Pippen Jr. Refuses to Reveal Ja Morant’s Practice Dunks Over Viral Announcement

The Grizzlies’ unfortunate conclusion to the 2024-25 NBA season has left their fans disappointed. On the bright side, there is some news to look forward to in the near future. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has teased about his participation in the upcoming Slam Dunk Contest. His teammate Scottie Pippen Jr. hints that the possibility is definitely on the table, but keeps Morant’s array of dunks a secret.

Morant is one of the most entertaining high-flyers in the league. The Murray State product is only 6-foot-2 inches, yet his vertical is reportedly an absurd 44 inches. Throughout his six seasons in the NBA, he has compiled an impressive list of stellar dunks. Fans have implored Morant to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. He has never shown effort to showcase his talents. However, that changed after Mac McClung’s third consecutive dunk contest title. Morant expressed he is now willing to show fans what he has up his sleeve.

Pippen Jr. has witnessed some of Morant’s extraordinary dunks in practice. In his recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Pippen Jr. was asked to reveal the details of some of Morant’s dunks. But he refuses to expose his teammate’s secrets.

“Ja Morant said he might do the Dunk Contest next year, so I don’t want to spoil anything he’s done,” Pippen Jr. said.

This is Pippen Jr.’s second season in Memphis. Before he became a member of the Grizzlies, he had seen Morant’s dunking abilities from an outside perspective. Witnessing his explosiveness up close, Pippen Jr. could only describe Morant’s vertical as “crazy bounce.”

Although the three-year guard won’t reveal Morant’s secret, he did speak on what he has learned from the two-time All-Star. Despite the ongoing criticism regarding Morant’s character, Pippen Jr. attributes a large portion of his development to the Grizzlies’ star point guard.

“Seeing how he plays in the pick and roll,” Pippen Jr. said. “Obviously, I’m not as athletic as him but I still try to see what he does on the court.”

Pippen Jr.’s comments have ignited excitement within the hearts of Grizzlies fans ahead of the 2026 All-Star Weekend. Although Morant could be in the dunk contest, he might not participate as a member of the Grizzlies.

Morant possibly on his way out of Memphis

Following the Grizzlies’ first-round exit at the hands of the Thunder, rumors have begun to circulate regarding Morant. He didn’t suit up for the Grizzlies due to a hip injury sustained in Game 3. His growing list of injury history has become a concern for the front office.

ESPN analyst Tim MacMahon revealed that Morant is the latest star who isn’t as safe as many would assume. “There’s a lot of ‘whispering and rumbling’ around the league regarding Morant potentially being available on the trade market,” MacMahon said.

Memphis needs to make a change, as the core has seemingly plateaued. As great as Morant is, he has the most value of any player on the team. For the right price, the possibility of Morant in another uniform to start the 2025-26 season is a possible reality.