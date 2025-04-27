“Might’ve Stole That Starting PG Spot”: Scottie Pippen’s Message To Son Scotty Leads To Ja Morant Speculation From Fans

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) and guard Ja Morant (12) defend during the first quarter during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies’ 2025 NBA playoffs run is over after getting swept by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Despite the loss, Memphis did have a breakout performance by Scottie Pippen Jr., one that got his legendary Chicago Bulls father to tweet about, and one that has fans questioning his role on the team next year.

The Grizzlies put up a valiant effort today in the absence of team leader Ja Morant, whose injury in Game 3 signaled the end of the squad’s campaign. But Scottie Jr. wasn’t going to go down without swinging. The 24-year-old dropped 30 points and added another 11 rebounds to his game. Unfortunately, he would foul out in the game’s final deciding minutes, and Memphis couldn’t pull off the miracle. They would lose 117-115.

Scottie Sr. was still proud of his son leaving it all out there on the court. He took to X (fka Twitter) and wrote, “You didn’t just show up. You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited… it’s built. Proud of you, son.” Along with the tweet, the six-time NBA Champion shared a photo of the two of them from an old photo shoot with People.

You didn’t just show up. You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited… it’s built. Proud of you, son. pic.twitter.com/MZJXR33zzo — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 26, 2025

Well, the Pippen love didn’t go unnoticed. Several fans agreed with Scottie Sr. that junior played a heck of a game. One user on X named @MrBadog even made a pitch that might shake up the Grizzlies for the better in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

“Might of stole that starting PG role… wouldn’t be surprised if somebody get traded,” they wrote, a bold claim that Ja Morant might be the one who Scottie Jr. replaces. Perhaps @MrBadog has had it with Ja being injured in multiple playoff series when his team needs him most. It’s an interesting pitch…but an insane one.

Ja is not only the face of the Memphis franchise, but one of the most recognized players in the league. No disrespect to Scottie Jr., but one solid playoff series does not instantly catapult him as the core of the offense. Unless Morant has a terrible falling out, this is and will continue to be his team.

Scottie Pippen Jr. earned the accolades he’s getting tonight

Scottie Pippen Jr. has at least done one thing tonight, and that’s prove his haters wrong. After his incredible performance, he said to the media:

“I feel like I’ve been working for this my whole life… last year I was in the G-League… definitely this is a dream come true. More to come, more to build on.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. on his performance despite the Grizzlies series loss: "I feel like I've been working for this my whole life… last year I was in the G-League… definitely this is a dream come true" 28pts in Game 3, 30pts in Game 4 👏 pic.twitter.com/9h6g7bqkyC — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2025

While Scottie Jr. might not be replacing Ja Morant anytime soon. There is a big opening that he can fill for the Western Conference team.,

The Grizzlies famously got rid of Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones after their lack of success over the last two seasons. Pippen could fit into Jones’ role, providing an offensive spark when needed and, more importantly, taking some of the pressure off of Morant, who has done everything to carry this team.

The NBA will certainly welcome Scottie Pippen Jr. as a new top face of the league. His father was an all-time player, one whose accomplishments get swept under the rug due to his GOAT teammate. But the Pippen name is remaining strong in basketball for the foreseeable future.