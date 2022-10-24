Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Nets? Grizzlies’ Rising Superstar’s Availability Update for Monday

Ja Morant has established himself as a high-flying athlete but will that prove advantageous against the Brooklyn Nets?

Ja Morant has to be the most entertaining player in the league. Granted there are people like Stephen Curry and LeBron James who know how to light a stadium on fire but there is something unique about Ja.

Maybe it’s the fact that he stands at just 6’3″ and can still win air battles over much bigger players. In fact, Morant is exceptional in the air. He knows how to beat his opponents by being faster and increasing his air time.

The 2021-22 Most Improved Player, Morant has this callousness to his game. He likes to not just score but absolutely humble rival teams. The stats prove how influential he was for the Grizzlies squad last season.

And it seems that he is on a mission this season too. A mission to be the best player in the league. To aid this campaign, he will try to play as many games as possible. Monday’s matchup against Nets will be no different.

Ja Morant will play against the Brooklyn Nets

The Memphis Grizzlies team has only listed Dillon Brooks, Danny Green, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ziaire Williams. This effectively places Morant on the active roster on Monday. He is coming off a 20-point game against the Dallas Mavericks.

But to his credit, Ja scored 49 against Rockets on Friday. He’s already had two 30+ point games. Memphis fans will anticipate another epic performance from their star guard.

JA MORANT OMGGGGG 🔥 49 PTS

17/26 FG

5/6 3PT

4 REB

8 AST

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/aaRK0uMaoh — Overtime (@overtime) October 22, 2022

However, the way Dallas schooled Memphis in their previous game is cause for concern. It was almost as if Grizzlies’ defense came undone under a constant assault from the Mavericks team.

Grizzlies may struggle against Brooklyn

Nets against the Grizzlies will be an impressive matchup. While Memphis is more rounded and has found its spirit, the Nets are still struggling in that area. Despite their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn is yet to find their rhythm.

That is where Ja Morant and Co. have an advantage. They can manipulate Brooklyn’s slip-shoddy defense. The upcoming game will definitely depend on who guards better considering how both teams have a stacked offense. Who do you think will take the win?

