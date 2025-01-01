Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Knicks Injury Report(January 1)

The New York Knicks continue to deal with Jalen Brunson’s injury with caution. They have listed him questionable for the last few games and continued with the trend. He is coming off back-to-back games against the Wizards and continues to look exceptional.

The game on December 28 was certainly a statement from the young star. The 55 point night served as an answer to all those questioning his health. Yet, despite that, the team remains uncertain of his availability. It is more than likely he will play against the Utah Jazz but the team still wants to observe him until the tip off.

Brunson is yet to miss a game this season and has deftly avoided any serious injuries before this. Brunson is playing in his 7th season and has played 70+ games thrice and there has been only one season he played less than 60 games which was because of the shortened season in 2019-20.

This only shows the star guard is a consistent player who rarely misses games, the kind of player NBA needs desperately. He rarely disappoints the fans who come to watch him and isn’t a believer of load management.

Facing Jazz: what to expect

The Knicks have faced Utah once this season and were humbled by Lauri Markannen-led team. Brunson however had a decent game and registered 23 points and 8 assists. Only OG Anunoby matched his stride and dropped 27 points. All others, including Karl-Anthony Towns, were restricted to inconsequential offensive output.

But heading into Wednesday, the game will hardly be a repeat of what happened last time the teams met. Jazz is one of the weakest teams in the league and sits 14th in the West. The Knicks on the other hand are 3rd in the East and have one of the most versatile offenses in the league. Their offensive rating is 2nd overall and more than enough to dominate Utah.