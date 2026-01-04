Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight vs Nets? Injury Report (January 4th)

Denver Nuggets might be 3rd in the Western Conference as we speak but their future in the 2025-26 season looks rather bleak in light of some serious injury concerns. Nuggets’ main guy, 3-time MVP Nikola Jokic has already been sidelined for a month, courtesy of a left knee injury.

Their backup center Jonas Valanciunas, in his first game replacing Jokic, suffered a strain in his right calf and is also likely to miss at least a month of action.

Add to that, the injuries sustained by guard Christian Braun, forward Aaron Gordon and small forward Cam Johnson, and Murray’s role as a point guard becomes all the more important. Unfortunately, he too was suffering from a left ankle sprain, according to reports, which begs the question – as the Nuggets look to further their 23-10 record against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, will Murray be available to aid them in their quest?

To his credit, Murray remains adamant on playing despite being in some distress. The Nuggets will certainly hope he can come through as he was their sole star in last night’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though by the end of the game, he looked like he needed to sit down, Murray ended the night with 34 points, 28 of which came in the first half.

Murray will once again look to be the leading man tonight, in what is evidently going to be a rough stretch for the Nuggets. Back to back games are never easy, especially when you are nursing an injury, but in his quest to secure an All-Star spot this season, it seems exceedingly likely that he’s going to take the court tonight against the Nets.

Nuggets have marked Jamal Murray Probable for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a task and a half for the Canadian guard though. As the main offensive option that the Nuggets have on offer, he will need to ensure that his lungs are kicking to their fullest and then some, will ensuring a repeat of last night’s skills.

Denver will also greatly depend on his ability to adapt to double teams and play a central role in distributing the ball to all corners of the court. Hopefully, his sprained ankle is privy to his plans for the night!