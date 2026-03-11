“Referees Get Tired”: Paul Pierce Tries to Reason Luka Doncic Getting Fined $50,000 for His ‘Money’ Gesture

Luka Doncic has had an eventful few weeks. Some of it’s been good, like leading the Lakers in scoring in 11 straight games and helping them to six wins in their last seven. Other parts? Not so much, as it was recently revealed he’s locked in a custody battle with his ex for his two daughters. To add insult to injury, the NBA announced yesterday that he was being fined $50,000 for what the league called an “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” towards the referees.

The incident in question happened during Sunday’s 110-97 win over the Knicks. In the third quarter, Luka attempted to take a charge, but was instead called for a blocking foul. When he got the bad news, he rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture toward the referee.

On the one hand, $50,000 is a pittance for someone who is making almost $50 million this season. On the other, it’s a clear sign that the league is tiring of Luka’s constant haranguing of the officials.

On the most recent episode of No Fouls Given, Danny Green and Paul Pierce discussed the fine and whether they agreed with the decision from the league office. Green didn’t see Luka’s gesture as being worthy of a fine, saying, “I think every complaint is saying the refs are cheating. ‘You’re cheating me.’ I lump it all together. I’m complaining you’re sabotaging me and us. You’re cheating us. It’s just another complaint to me … To me, it’s just not that big of a deal.”

Pierce thought that $50,000 was a steep price, but he was more sympathetic to the NBA on this one. “This is the thing about Luka,” he said. “He’s developed a relationship with the refs sort of like certain players around the league, that sometimes you get to the no-tolerance zone, like Rasheed [Wallace], like Draymond [Green], it’s just like, the refs are tired of Luka Doncic because after every play, there’s some type of gesture.”

Luka is notorious as the biggest complainer in the league, and Pierce thinks his adversarial relationship with the refs was definitely a factor in the fine and the severity of it. “If it was anybody else, not Luka, at this point, it probably wouldn’t have happened,” he said, “but since he’s just known to be a guy who’s just constantly on the refs, gestures and all, they were like, ‘I’ve had enough.'”

Given the various gambling scandals that have rocked the NBA, including but not limited to those involving Tim Donaghy, Jontay Porter, Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones, the league has to be particularly sensitive when it comes to any suggestion of gambling-related impropriety. The fact that it’s Luka, the poster child for complaining, gives the league the perfect cover to make an example and cut this kind of gesture off before it becomes popularized.

If there’s anybody who should be upset about the fine, it’s the Wolves, because they had the unfortunate luck of having to face a ticked-off Luka last night, who got torched for a 31-point triple-double.