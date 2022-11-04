Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? Sixers Release Injury Report for 2018 NBA MVP

Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots over Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are having a rocky start to the 2022-23 season. After losing three games in a row to start the season, the Sixers just had a three-game winning streak. However, their winning streak ended as the Wizards came to town.

The Sixers fell short 111-121 against the Wizards.

However, the Sixers wouldn’t have been too worried about their 4-5 start to the season. You may ask why, and the answer behind the same is a bearded man named James Harden.

In the nine games this season, Harden is averaging 22 points, ten assists, seven rebounds, and 1.1 steals. Harden is showing flashes of brilliance reminiscent of his time in Houston. If he can keep bringing up the same, the Sixers don’t have to worry about things too much.

However, as the Knicks come to town, fans wonder whether James Harden will play tonight or not.

Also Read: “Think Before You Throw Stuff Out There!”: Steve Kerr Addresses Kyrie Irving’s Comments That Led to Suspension

Is James Harden playing tonight?

Yesterday the Sixers received a huge blow. Their star, James Harden, suffered a right foot tendon strain. He’s expected to miss a month due to the injury.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month. pic.twitter.com/LHEIucfbFj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2022

The timing of the same couldn’t have been worse for the Sixers. Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid are both questionable for the game already, and now they don’t even have Harden.

#Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle (sprain right ankle) and center Joel Embiid (flu) are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 3, 2022

Also Read: Who is Chuma Okeke? Magic Forward Who Stunned Stephen Curry and the Warriors

With James out for the next month, the Sixers would have to rely on Joel again. Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would have to carry the lion’s share of the load.