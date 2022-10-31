Is James Harden Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Sixers Release Injury Report For the 10x All-Star

Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are not yet clicking together as well as they must have thought they will when making the move for the former Nets guard James Harden in February.

Although it wasn’t much of a choice for the Sixers as they had to offload Ben Simmons as soon as they saw an opportunity. Still, most people thought paring up Joel Embiid and Harden would be the best thing for both of their career trajectories and the Sixers will become one of the scariest teams in the league.

But having played 37 regular season games together, including this season’s five, they haven’t looked scary at all. They have a W-L record of 16-11.

Will this change in the near future? We’ll have to wait a few months to know their this season’s chances.

Having lost 4 out of the opening 7 games they have played this season, they will be looking for a big win against the 3-3 Wizards to make a statement. They will need The Beard for that, though. Will he play or not, this is the question we’re here to answer. Let’s find out.

James Harden will play against Bradley Beal and Co

The 10x All-Star saved the day in Chicago Saturday by starting to play a very unselfish game of basketball which you rarely see from him.

When he couldn’t hit one out of the five 3-point shots he attempted, the former MVP threw 11 dimes out in some clutch moments and turned the game in Philly’s favor in the fourth quarter.

He will need to do the same tonight as they visit the Capital One Arena in Washington to take on the Wizards who have a better record than the Sixers.

But will he play is the bigger question at hand. And as per the injury reports in Philly, Joel Embiid is out due to non-COVID illness, the rest of the team is playing.

So, Philadelphians can rest assured that at least The Beard will be available for the action tonight.

