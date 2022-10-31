“LeBron James powers Lakers to 1st win and 2 Free Tacos!”: NBA Twitter goes wild as LAL break losing streak

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts with forward Anthony Davis (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers did the unthinkable today! After five disappointing losses to the season, everyone had thought the Lakers might win their first game after some 7-9 losses. No one expected the Lakers to host the Denver Nuggets and take them down for their first win of the season.

LeBron James led the charge for the team. He scored a game-high 26 points and also had eight assists and six rebounds.

LeBron had help from his co-stars tonight. Anthony Davis had a monster 23-point and 15-rebound game. Russell Westbrook came off the bench and recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

This was an important win for Purple and Gold. Not only does this mean their first win of the season, but it can also act like a perfect tone-setter for their three upcoming home games. At this point of time, no Lakers fan wants to think about the upcoming games, but instead, they want to celebrate tonight’s win.

Lakers fans applaud LeBron James and the team

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very rough start to the season. They had a couple of close games which they couldn’t close out and secure a win. However, this wasn’t the case tonight. The stars shone bright for the Lakers, leading them to their first win this season.

NBA Twitter went wild for the same.

LeBron James powers Lakers to 1st win and 2 Free Tacos! https://t.co/Xs8dn5DBTd — Spam (@warriors4ly) October 31, 2022

Lakers got their 1st win of the season!!! Well look at God. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 31, 2022

The season starts today with all due respect. Lebron James MVP

Anthony Davis DPOTY

Russel Westbrook 6MOTY 🔥🔥🔥 — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) October 31, 2022

THE LAKERS ARE 2023 NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/u3E3dwaKlg — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) October 31, 2022

Let’s not let the lakers winning take away from the fact that Lebron James is averaging 25/7/7 in year 20 at age 37. Appreciate the greatness 🐐 👑 pic.twitter.com/C9AvEfWfXU — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) October 31, 2022

Big day, big win. Who can blame the Lakers fans for their excitement?

What’s next for the Lakers?

After recording their first win of the season, the Lakers might feel good about themselves. It’s bound to happen, and why not, they deserved the win tonight. Their brightest note from the win tonight should be their 43% shooting from the 3-point line.

It was one of the biggest areas of concern heading into tonight, and somehow, the team took care of the same. If they can keep doing so and maintain their defensive intensity, the Lakers might be on their path to redemption.

However, I won’t jump the gun right now and call them playoff contenders. The sample size is too small, and it’ll be wrong to celebrate prematurely.