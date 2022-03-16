Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Cleveland Cavaliers release finger injury report ahead of matchup against Joel Embiid and co

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not face Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night as he is sidelined due to a fractured finger.

Jarrett Allen has been a major contributing factor in Cleveland Cavaliers‘ resurgence this season. The first time all-star was averaging career-high figures prior to the finger injury that took him down. The schedule post the All-Star break has not been kind to the short-handed Cavaliers. They lost the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference. In addition, they are just a game away from slipping into the play-in territory.

Despite recent struggles, they are capable of defending their position in the play-in tournament and making it to the playoffs. Cavaliers have persisted through all the injuries this season and the possibility of having some of their players back will ruffle some feathers in the east.

There is optimism that Jarrett Allen will return before the playoffs

Needless to say, Jarrett Allen will not suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight against the top-seeded Sixers. It’s unclear when exactly the fracture occurred but he left the game against the Toronto Raptors last week never to return. That’s when the finger fracture came to light and he was ruled out indefinitely.

The Cavaliers center refused to get a surgery done and hopes to return before the end of the regular season to make a strong playoff push.

BREAKING: Jarrett Allen has decided to not have surgery on fractured finger and could return before playoffs, via @ChrisBHaynes. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 15, 2022

It is their second matchup against Philly this month, and third this season. Joel Embiid and co have a commanding 2-0 lead. And after two big losses last week they will be desperate for a win. Sixers will take advantage of the injury-ridden Cavs roster to solely stand at third position in the east.

