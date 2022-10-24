Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight Vs Bulls? Celtics Issue Availability Report for 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Oct 22, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum has kicked off the season with franchise-record numbers, but will he suit up tonight and maintain the streak?

The Boston Celtics have gotten off to a flyer of a start. After their disappointing crash and burn in the NBA Finals, the Celtics were surrounded by the Ime Udoka controversy. It seems like all they want to do is move past the same, and change the air around the team.

With the new head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics have gotten off to a flying start. They have taken down the Sixers, the Heat, and the Magic for a strong 3-0 start to the season. A huge reason behind these wins has been Jayson Tatum.

The 24-year-old Celtics’ star has been on fire to start the season. He was disappointed with his performance in the Finals, and he’s making sure to set the tempo for this season right from the beginning.

.@jaytatum0‘s first three games: 35 PTS vs. PHI

29 PTS vs. MIA

40 PTS vs. ORL He’s LOCKED IN 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ZIBl1IrDgE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 23, 2022

Also Read: Jayson Tatum Breaks a Boston Celtics Scoring Record, Might Target Larry Bird and John Havlicek’s Decades Old Record

The question that remains is, will he play tonight?

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight?

After kicking the season off on a strong note, the Celtics sure have done a good job changing the conversation topics around them. They’ve given people a lot to talk about with their dominant start to the season.

The team looks good, and most of them are healthy. In the latest injury report issued by the team, Al Horford is set to join the team after missing the game against Orlando.

Al Horford will be active tomorrow night in Chicago after missing last night’s game in Orlando due to low back stiffness. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 23, 2022

This means we will see Jayston Tatum suit up as the Celtics make their way to Chicago.

Also Read: “Jusuf Nurkic Puts His Head Down, Rubs His Eye as Anthony Davis Shoots a 3”: NBA Twitter Notices Blazers’ Big Man Disrespecting Lakers Star

Watching Tatum and Brown take on DeRozan and Zach LaVine would be a fun contest.

What can we expect from Tatum this season?

The Boston Celtics have shown us what they’re capable of. Last season, they made their way to the NBA Finals, where they gave the Golden State Warriors a run for their money. Until Stephen Curry took over, the Cs looked like they were all set to win it all.

From the initial looks, the Celtics have continued right where they left off. They look dominant, and they look like a well-rounded team. With Jayson Tatum off to a flying start, the Cs would look to repeat their success and go all the way to the Finals yet again. It won’t be easy, with a lot of teams on the rise, but the Celtics have the tools to make it there.

Also Read: What is the “NBA Tanking Silver Issue”? And Why is it Being Enforced Now?