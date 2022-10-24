footer logo
What is the “NBA Tanking Silver Issue”? And Why is it Being Enforced Now? 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Mon Oct 24 2022

"NBA Tanking Silver Issue" is the Commissioner's latest shout in a bid to ensure that no team is tanking. Albeit it is solutionism at best.  

The NBA is entering a unique season, where the best teams will elevate to new levels and the bad ones are decidedly on a race to the bottom. And it might be the first time teams scramble to the worst. We’ve never heard that before but this scenario is unique.

Because for the first time since a certain LeBron James, the NBA has a “once in a generation” prospect on its hands. Victor Wembanyama.

And Adam Silver is fearing that this will lead to teams playing worse and giving up games. A bad outlook for the NBA. To this avail, he is threatening to relegate teams if they perform too badly.

Is this the right decision? Adam Silver’s “relegation” idea is met with a lukewarm response

Adam Silver has been trying to ensure that the NBA stays competitive. However, the luster of a prospect like Victor Wembanyama is a threat!

When a 7’3-7’4 guy rolls around, and he can dunk, shoot, and make passes, NBA teams will salivate. And because of that the tank, this season might be worse than ever.  Adam Silver does not want to see that.

NBA Twitter does not think it will work. Because even if the decision to relegate teams comes into effect the G-league teams cannot possibly be better than the ones that are relegated.

What’s more, such a drastic change would take possibly years to be brought into effect and it is not an overnight solution.

It is solutionism at its best and its implementation will not possibly work out. NBA teams will still go into the tank for Wembanyama.

Why is Victor Wembanyma such a highly touted prospect? The reason behind NBA “Tanking Silver Issue”

There aren’t many teams that will avoid the tank when they see they have a chance to net a franchise-altering player like Wembanyama. Long arms, even longer than that of Rudy Gobert! And a jump shot that is reminiscent of Kevin Durant, “Wemby” is one of one.

There is already talk of a franchise like San Antonio Spurs, who are notoriously good winners tanking for this team. Others such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Sacramento Kings might also join this race to the bottom.

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

