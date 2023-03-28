Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Celtics Release Injury Report For 4-Time All-Star

Despite not being in the best of form over the past 7 weeks, the Boston Celtics should be fancying their championship chances. After all, they have the best swingman duo in the NBA in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

After holding the no. 1 seed in the NBA for the majority of the season, the Celtics entered a skid last month. They lost sole possession of the no.1 seed after a loss to Milwaukee ahead of the All-Star game.

A few more losses of that excruciating clutch category pushed the team 3 losses behind Milwaukee. The Celtics are currently 52-23 and will be on red alert for the remainder of the season.

The top 3 seeds in the East – Bucks, Celtics and Sixers – will all be looking to avoid a faceoff with the others as much as possible. Boston’s easiest remaining game will be against the Wizards on the road tomorrow.

Bucks win without Giannis.

Sixers lose without Embiid. The Celtics magic number to clinch a top-2 seed is down to 4 with 7 games to play. NBA EAST

1. Milwaukee 54-21 —

2. BOSTON 52-23 2

3. Philadelphia 49-26 5

4. Cleveland 48-28 6 1/2 https://t.co/0310Cpo11G pic.twitter.com/HfLGhgyQsv — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 28, 2023

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Washington Wizards?

Jayson Tatum was rested for the Celtics’ game against the lowly San Antonio Spurs, which they won by 44 points. Tatum has been shouldering a heavy load this year, ranking among the league leaders in minutes.

However, he should be fit and firing for their game against Washington tonight. The only Celtics on their injury report tonight are Gallinari and Payton Pritchard.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Washington tomorrow: Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT

Payton Pritchard – Left Heel Pain – PROBABLE — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 27, 2023

The Wizards have proved to be something of a banana peel for Boston in the recent past. Despite being on a higher seed than Washington each year, Tatum only has a 9-7 career record against them.

Jayson Tatum’s stats this season

Tatum has been playing the best basketball of his career for most of the season this year. While he’s turned in a few average performances of late, his season averages still have career highs in points (30.1) and assists (4.7).

Tatum’s propensity to turn the ball over more often, however, seems to be a drawback of his. The All-NBA First Teamer is averaging 3 turnovers per game – also a career high.