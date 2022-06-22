“Deshaun Watson got 24 lawsuits for Kobe Bryant”: NFL Twitter destroys Browns quarterback after reports emerge that he settled 20 of his lawsuits

Deshaun Watson is still being put through the ringer for his actions, and fans are comparing him to Kobe Bryant in the worst way possible.

The Browns quarterback got into legal trouble last year after 22 allegations were dropped on his head in the form of lawsuits. The timing of it all was very problematic as it was right when he had requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

However, a judge decided not to indict Watson this year on those counts, and that opened up the path for him to be traded to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns immediately gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million deal over the next five years, only to see it blow up in their faces.

Watson was hit with two more lawsuits, bringing his total up to 24, and now there’s uncertainty about the future of his career. The NFL will investigate as well, and depending on how that goes, Watson could be hit with a pretty hefty suspension.

Expect a discipline announcement on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson to come next week, with some believing it could be announced as early as this week (via MKC). pic.twitter.com/WPiIJpI7ND — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) June 22, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets ruthlessly trolled by NFL Twitter

To make matters potentially worse for Watson, reports came out from Tony Buzbee (the representative of the 24 women filing cases against Watson) that he settled 20 out of 24 of those lawsuits.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Tony Buzbee said in a statement. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Here are the full statements from lawyer Tony Buzbee on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson settling 20 lawsuits: pic.twitter.com/Qgm4zuB5qi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2022

This news also came out after it was reported that Watson had booked over 66 appointments with different women over 17 months.

NFL Twitter wasn’t having it. Settling out of court meant that Watson was guilty and unwilling to go to trial. The reactions to this news were incredible.

Deshaun Watson got 24 lawsuits for Kobe — goat shit — avery semp 🇺🇦 (@AverySemp) June 22, 2022

Deshaun what happened to clearing your name and you wanting the “real evidence” to come out and not settling — ThatSteelersFan (@ThatSteelerFan) June 21, 2022

Deshaun Watson and Henry Ruggs in the prison league 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kmm0tD1S0n — PickensBurgh🫡 (@PickensBurgh) June 21, 2022

