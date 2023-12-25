Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Against The 76ers? NBA Christmas Day Update On Heat Star Amidst Calf Injury

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) meet on the court after game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler is no stranger to the NBA’s Christmas Day Games. Butler has previously suited up for eight Christmas Day games, five for the Chicago Bulls, and one each for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Miami Heat. However, having suffered an injury to his calf, the 34-year-old could miss out on the opportunity of playing on Christmas Day for the first time in three years.

After struggling at the start of the season, the Miami Heat have now settled into more of a rhythm. Sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-12, the franchise has won 6 of its last 10 games. They are even on a two-game win streak at the moment, meaning that they come into this contest with serious momentum behind them.

With the Miami Heat now set to go up against the Philadelphia 76ers, the franchise has released its injury report. Unfortunately for the franchise, Jimmy Butler (calf) features on this list.

Joining Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler is listed as “questionable”. Having not played an NBA game since 18th December, Butler didn’t even suit up for practice on Sunday, there is a massive possibility that the Heat will have to host the Philly side with their leader sidelined.

The Philadelphia 76ers, much like the Miami Heat, are in the middle of a very good run of games. With a record of 20-8, the franchise sits third in the East at the moment. The franchise has even won 8 of its last 10 games and is also on a two-game winning streak at the moment. However, much to the Heat’s fortune, the franchise’s lead star, Joel Embiid (ankle) is set to miss the game.

That said, with Tyrese Maxey still very much healthy for the Sixers, and in the middle of his leap, this game could still go either way.

Jimmy Butler has missed back-to-back games due to injuries

During the 18th December fixture between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler sustained an injury to his left calf. He finished the night with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Florida side suffered a huge loss.

Since then, the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP has been sidelined. Grabbing wins against the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks, Tyler Herro did a great job in keeping his team afloat in Butler’s absence.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in fine form. Having won eight out of their past nine games, the 76ers have a tremendous 20-8 record. However, they too are suffering with their fair share of injury troubles.

Apart from Nicolas Batum, Joel Embiid will also be sidelined for tonight’s clash. Further, the likes of Mo Bamba and Robert Covington have also been added to the injury report as “probable”.

Considering that several big names have been added to the injury report, the clash does not promise to be as entertaining. However, Bam Adebayo and Co. will try capitalizing on the absence of Joel Embiid and hope to extend their win streak to three games.