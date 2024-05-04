“80K?”: Sean O’Malley Brutally Rips Conor McGregor’s Close Mate as He Makes Net Worth Bet With Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor’s former teammate, Dillon Danis likes getting into fights. And regardless of how it goes for him, case in point, Logan Paul, he still goes for it. This time, he is ready to bet his entire net worth on a street fight with Ryan Garcia. Bizarre, yes! At least Sean O’Malley thought so and let Danis know.

Sean O’Malley took to Twitter to troll Danis over betting his entire net worth.

Danis has been in quite a few combat sports showdowns to date. He has two fights under Bellator MMA, both ending in a victory for him. However, his boxing match against Logan Paul in October 2023 is said to be the biggest payday of his combat sports career. But this interaction with Garcia and O’Malley has confused even those who generally go along with his often ridiculous feuds.

Danis’ callout was directed solely toward ‘KingRy’, where he gave the boxer 24 hours to respond. This is why most fans may be wondering about the reason behind O’Malley’s involvement in this Danis-Garcia feud.

Why is Sean O’Malley on Dillon Danis’ case?

The 29-year-old UFC bantamweight champ had clarified his affinity towards a boxing match right after gaining control of the title at UFC 292. O’Malley has been trying to take the McGregor route to owing the proverbial yacht and boxing simply is a more lucrative payday than MMA at the moment.

So, O’Malley has had his eyes on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis as his preferred rival. But subsequent times have gotten him into a feud with ‘KingRy’. Since then these two have thrown multiple shades at each other on social media, which means if push comes to shove, Suga might end up boxing KingRy.

And it may materialize sooner than fans expect. This is probably why O’Malley didn’t want Danis to be in the way. Besides Suga is a bigger name in the fight business with a more credible pedigree as a fighter and as a boxer, which is not saying much compared to Danis as he attempted a double leg takedown on Logan Paul twice after being dominated for 6 rounds in his only boxing bout.

Regardless, this whole situation is rather funny, at least for MMA fans. That said, Suga might be a little off on Danis’ net worth. Some reports suggest that ‘El Jefe’ has around $3M in the bank.