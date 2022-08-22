Joel Embiid and 36,928 points scoring Jazz legend are the only players in 32 years to average 30-11  

Joel Embiid is a modern-day center personified – He was taking 3s before centers making long-range shots became cool.

Last season, Joel Embiid and LeBron James went toe to toe for the top scorer award – the Philadelphia 76ers star came up on top. He managed to score 30.4 points and averaged 11.7 rebounds in 68 games. He also played the most number of minutes since his debut back in 2014.

The last person to do that was Karl Malone in 89-90. King Karl averaged 31 points and 11 rebounds for 82 games, which means that he was primarily much better than Troell. There is one more guy who came mightily close to matching those numbers, and that is Russell Westbrook during his MVP season.

A guard averaging 11 rebounds a game is mental. Doing it while averaging a 30-10-10 triple-double season, is insanity. He was a walking cheat code, and no guard has come close since. Embiid will want to get his hands on the trophy both Malone and Westbrook have – The MVP.

Only NBA players with 30+ PPG & 11+ RPG in first 40 games of a season since 1982-83 Joel Embiid: 2020-21

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 2019-20

Karl Malone: 1989-90

Karl Malone: 1988-89 — Josh Schrager (@Schragz) April 22, 2021

Joel Embiid has been on the edge of winning the MVP for the past couple of years – will this season be the one that puts him over the edge?

Joel Embiid needs some silverware soon. He cannot retire like Karl Malone, without any major accolades to his name. Even then, The Mailman has had a couple of MVPs to his name, and even 2 All-Star MVPs as well. He played in an era that was dominated by Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan.

Embiid may have to look to greener pastures if he wants to win the championship in his prime. He is one of the few stars who deserves to win a title in this era, maybe LeBron James can help him do that. James Harden has proved to be a bust, Ben Simmons even more so.

30 points and 11 rebounds deserved an MVP award, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic usurped him for the award for the past 4 years. If he does win it this year, it would be 5 years in a row that a non-American has won it – the longest drought for the supposed greatest country on earth.

