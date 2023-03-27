Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? 76ers Release Injury Report for 6x All-Star

Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) strips the ball from Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will look to get loud tonight. They host the no.1 seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets. Both teams have a similar record and more than that, Denver’s talisman Nikola Jokic is vying for the MVP crown with JoJo.

Will Joel Embiid play tonight? It is very likely that he will. An opportunity to dethrone the current MVP holder and to fully cement his claim on the trophy, he will not let this one go so easily.

The 76ers themselves are looking to reach 50 wins and secure the 3rd seed. But more importantly, Joel triumphing over Nikola would mean that the battle of the MVP favorites can only have one outcome.

So will Embiid feature tonight?

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs the Denver Nuggets? Philadelphia 76ers Release Injury Report ahead of the homestand

As per the latest injury report from Philadelphia, Joel Embiid is listed as Questionable. There is a slim chance he doesn’t face the fiery Nuggets team tonight.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid (calf), PG James Harden ( Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 26, 2023

Along with Embiid, James Harden is also listed as questionable. Without their stars, the 76ers might be in a world of pain.

The Nuggets on the other hand have no new developments. Nikola Jokic does NOT feature on the report. The only notable inclusion is Michael Porter Jr. who is listed as questionable.

Injury Report for tomorrow’s game vs. the Sixers ⬇️#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BakDmYQHxa — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 27, 2023

Has Embiid already hinted that he will miss out on a crucial game vs the Nuggets?

As per his last interview, it looks as though fatigue is getting to Joel Embiid. He has had niggling issues with his legs and it may be an opportune time to rest.

The game vs the Nuggets has little at stake, except for bragging rights for the MVP award. Speaking with Keith Pompey, Joel has said that he has his sights on bigger things, the playoffs.

“…. Like you said, I’ve been playing a lot of minutes, I’ve been playing every single game. “So to add to that, dealing with the calf and whatever the foot, I think at some point you gotta look at the bigger picture, which is the playoffs, obviously.” https://t.co/OTX8aDQuR7 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 26, 2023

It is likely that we see him out and that Embiid simply conserves fuel for the long run.