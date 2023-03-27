HomeSearch

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? 76ers Release Injury Report for 6x All-Star

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 27/03/2023

Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) strips the ball from Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will look to get loud tonight. They host the no.1 seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets. Both teams have a similar record and more than that, Denver’s talisman Nikola Jokic is vying for the MVP crown with JoJo.

Will Joel Embiid play tonight? It is very likely that he will. An opportunity to dethrone the current MVP holder and to fully cement his claim on the trophy, he will not let this one go so easily.

The 76ers themselves are looking to reach 50 wins and secure the 3rd seed. But more importantly, Joel triumphing over Nikola would mean that the battle of the MVP favorites can only have one outcome.

So will Embiid feature tonight?

As per the latest injury report from Philadelphia, Joel Embiid is listed as Questionable. There is a slim chance he doesn’t face the fiery Nuggets team tonight.

Along with Embiid, James Harden is also listed as questionable. Without their stars, the 76ers might be in a world of pain.

The Nuggets on the other hand have no new developments. Nikola Jokic does NOT feature on the report. The only notable inclusion is Michael Porter Jr. who is listed as questionable.

Has Embiid already hinted that he will miss out on a crucial game vs the Nuggets?  

As per his last interview, it looks as though fatigue is getting to Joel Embiid. He has had niggling issues with his legs and it may be an opportune time to rest.

The game vs the Nuggets has little at stake, except for bragging rights for the MVP award. Speaking with Keith Pompey, Joel has said that he has his sights on bigger things, the playoffs.

It is likely that we see him out and that Embiid simply conserves fuel for the long run.

