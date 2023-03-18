Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Sixers Release Injury Report for MVP Frontrunner on Back-to-Back

Joel Embiid has been tipped to lead the Philadelphia 76ers deep into the playoffs ever since 2018. This year seems to be his surest shot at that, judging from his team’s fortunes.

The Sixers emerged from the NBA All-Star break with a 3-game losing streak against Boston, Miami and Dallas. It took the wind out of their sails but a moment.

However, they regrouped behind James Harden delivering an unreal 4th quarter performance against Milwaukee. The Sixers’ comeback at the Fiserv Forum has egged them on to a rich run of form.

The Sixers are currently on a 7-game winning streak, banking on their superstar duo for much of the production. Both Harden and Embiid have delivered big-time, leading the league in assists and scoring respectively.

oh lucky day! ☘️ 🎥 Game Highlights vs. Hornets | 03.17.23 presented by @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/LastKtslOS — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 18, 2023

Also Read – “JOEL EMBIID, YOU ARE UNREAL.”: Twitter Reacts as 76ers Roll on to 7-straight Wins as Cameroonian Moves up to No.1 On MVP Ladder

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers?

The Sixers’ injured list has only one name on it – it is that of Jalen McDaniels. Embiid has not been mentioned on the list yet, and will likely not be placed there either.

Joel Embiid has been available for the Sixers’ back-to-back sets of late, appearing in 3 of them this season. All 3 of them have come in this calendar year. The Sixers have taken the dub in all 3 of those games.

The Sixers beat the Pacers in commanding fashion earlier this month. Embiid had 42 points, while Harden had 20 assists – the first game in NBA history when a pair of teammates achieved these feats.

The 76ers absolutely demolish the Hornets and extend the winning streak to 7! Box Score:

Embiid 38PTS/13REB/5AST/4BLK

Harden 11PTS/11REB/10AST/3STL

Harris 18PTS/5REB/1STL

Maxey 13PTS/2REB/2AST Up Next: Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — 🔔Sixers News (47-22) (@EverythingSixer) March 18, 2023

Also Read – Despite Having $196 Million, Joel Embiid Refuses To Sign An Agent To Negotiate His Deals

Embiid’s stats this season

Joel Embiid has been unreal on both ends of the floor for the Sixers this year. The 7-footer is averaging 33.5 points per game in just 35.1 minutes on 54.1% shooting from the field.

Embiid brought his 35-point game tally this season up to 25 with his outing against Charlotte. The Cameroonian tied Moses Malone for most 35-point games by a center since the NBA-ABA merger.